Dan Evans ends singles career amidst blackout in Wimbledon qualifying

Open Extended Reactions

Dan Evans failed to reach Wimbledon in his final year of singles action. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images.

Dan Evans saw his singles career end with defeat in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying at Roehampton, where play had earlier been suspended following a temporary loss of power which saw the electronic line calling system unable to function.

The 36-year-old Briton had announced his intention to retire after Wimbledon, where he had not been given a wildcard for the singles, but will play men's doubles alongside Henry Searle.

Evans' bid to make the main singles draw came up short after he was beaten 7-5 6-0 by Australian 28th seed Tristan Schoolkate.

The match had been suspended following the first set, with the event at the Lawn Tennis Association's National Tennis Centre paused at 12.15pm, before players were eventually able to get back on court to resume their matches from around 1.30pm.

BBC commentator Annabel Croft had referenced the "swelteringly hot" temperatures causing "a few power issues".

- Former Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova suspended: What we know

- Serena Williams to play in Wimbledon singles as wild card

- What we learned from Serena Williams' first match back

The tournament is operating under an extreme heat weather warning, with the first priority being the welfare of players and guests. Although it is understood it is likely the heat was a factor in the outage, a full investigation will be undertaken in due course.

A spokesperson for the All England Club said: "There was a temporary loss of power to part of our qualifying venue, which meant that the electronic line calling system could not function. Power has now been restored and play has resumed."

Evans had been cheered on by a partisan home crowd in Roehampton, but was edged out by Schoolkate in a close first set. Following the delay, Schoolkate returned to wrap up victory with a dominant display in the second set, having built on an early double service break.

"[On] Monday I played my first round and it was a little difficult. There were some strange thoughts going through my head, but today I was good," Evans told BBC Sport.

"I thought I played pretty well today, but Tristan was too good."

Evans admitted the unexpected break had "took the sting out of the match a bit."

He added, quoted by the Telegraph: "I went in the ice bath very quickly [during the break], and then had a shower, got changed. It hasn't happened to me before but it's just so hot, isn't it? I guess something happened, but yes, a first in my career."

World number 147 Schoolkate paid tribute to Evans, who helped Great Britain win the 2015 Davis Cup.

"Dan is a phenomenal player and I wish him all the best for after his career," Schoolkate said. "I have looked up to guys like him for a long time.

"So much of the tennis today is the same old, same old. Watching him, the way he jinks it around, his slices are amazing, he's a great competitor and so many young kids can learn a lot from Dan."

Elsewhere in qualifying, Billy Harris beat Hungary's Zsombor Piros to progress to the final round, along with Oliver Tarvet, who defeated Canadian Alexis Galarneau 7-5 6-2. Max Basing won 7-5 6-2 against German Tom Gentzsch, while Paul Jubb lost 6-4 3-6 6-1 to Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile.

In the women's event, Esther Adeshina slipped to a 6-2 6-2 defeat against France's Harmony Tan in another match hit by the delay, but Heather Watson won in three sets to keep alive her hopes of reaching the main draw.