Wimbledon 2026: Schedule, how to watch, more

'I got tired of sitting at home!' - Serena Williams jokes after comeback win (0:43)

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ESPN will once again deliver first ball to last ball coverage of Wimbledon, which begins Monday with the first round. All of the action from the All England Club will be available on ESPN and in the ESPN App.

The return of Serena Williams headlines this year's tournament, as the seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion will play both singles and doubles (with older sister Venus Williams) after accepting wild-card invitations to both. It will be her first time competing at Wimbledon after nearly four years away from professional tennis.

Serena Williams, 44, has won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, including her last at Wimbledon in 2016. She also has won 14 Grand Slams in doubles (all with Venus), with six of them coming at Wimbledon. Serena swept the singles and doubles (with Venus) titles at the 2012 London Olympics, when the tennis competition was held at the All England Club.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Wimbledon tournament:

When is it?

The 2026 Wimbledon tournament will take place from June 29 to July 12.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Wimbledon streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

June 29

6 a.m.: First-round coverage begins on ESPN and Disney+

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

June 30

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

July 1

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

July 2

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

July 3

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

July 4

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

July 5

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

Noon: Coverage continues on ABC

July 6

6 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN2

6 a.m.: Individual court streams available in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan

8 a.m.: Coverage continues on ESPN

July 7

6 a.m.: Individual court streams begin in the ESPN App for those with an ESPN Unlimited plan

8 a.m.: Coverage of quarterfinals begins on ESPN and ESPN2

July 8

6 a.m.: Individual court streams begin in the ESPN App for those with an ESPN Unlimited plan

8 a.m.: Quarterfinals on ESPN and ESPN2

July 9

TBD: Semifinals

July 10

TBD: Semifinals

July 11

TBD: Finals

July 12

TBD: Finals

How can fans access more tennis content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN tennis hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.