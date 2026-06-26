Wimbledon 2026: Tough draws for British stars

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WIMBLEDON -- Brit Jack Draper has been drawn to face American sixth seed Taylor Fritz in the first round at Wimbledon.

Draper, who is making his way back from a series of injurie in recent months, is in the semifinals of the Eastbourne tournament and faces a tough start to his campaign at the All England Club this year against U.S. star Fritz, who reached the semifinal at Wimbledon last year.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will be alongside Draper next week, having joined the 24-year-old's coaching team.

In the women's draw, Emma Raducanu could face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in this year's Wimbledon third round, but questions remain over the Brit's fitness heading into the tournament.

Raducanu has been drawn to face Antonia Ruzic in the opening round but skipped practice on Thursday and was reportedly wearing a protective boot on her leg.

Raducanu comes into Wimbledon in good form, following a run to the final at Queen's Club, but there are doubts over her fitness. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Serena Williams, who enters Wimbledon as a wild card after returning to professional tennis earlier this month, playing doubles at Queen's Club, has been drawn to play Australian Maya Joint in the first round.

Williams will also play in the double's tournament alongside sister Venus.

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The 44-year-old made her comeback after four years away from the sport.

Her last of seven Wimbledon titles came a decade ago in 2016.

Brit Katie Boulter has been drawn to face Italian Tyra Caterina Grant in the first round, while Harriet Dart will face Jelena Ostapenko, and could meet Raducanu in the second round.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, defending champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic first up.

Novak Djokovic, who is chasing an eighth Wimbledon singles title and a 25 Grand Slam crown, has been drawn against Wu Yibing.

British men's singles No. 1 Cam Norrie will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.