Emma Raducanu ends Wimbledon practice session early to add to injury fears

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu cut her practice session at Wimbledon short before canceling a scheduled news conference as concerns about her fitness deepened.

The British No. 1 has been at the center of another injury scare since she was reportedly seen wearing a protective boot Wednesday evening.

Raducanu did not train at Wimbledon on Thursday or Friday but was down for two hours of hitting on Saturday, first at the All England Club's Aorangi Park practice courts and then on Court Three with Russia's Anna Kalinskaya.

Raducanu took to the court with strapping on her right ankle and lower leg but made it through the first hour and a half without any alarms.

Emma Raducanu has not won a title since her US Open triumph. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

However, she was largely hitting from the same position and it was when she began playing points against Kalinskaya that things took a worrying turn.

Raducanu struggled on serve and was 4-0 down against the world No. 20, while her body language in discussions with coach Andrew Richardson indicated she was far from content.

Midway through the next game, Raducanu abruptly called an end to the session 10 minutes before it was due to finish and hugged Kalinskaya before quickly leaving the court.

Raducanu, 23, had been due to speak at a news conference Saturday afternoon, but 20 minutes after walking off court it was announced she would be speaking on Sunday instead.

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There must be serious doubt now whether she will even make it onto court for her scheduled first-round match against Croatian Antonia Ruzic at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Should she have to pull out, it would be the latest setback in another stop-start season, with Raducanu having missed 2½ months due to a post-viral illness during the spring.

Things appeared to have taken a positive turn when, after rehiring Richardson, with whom she won the US Open, as coach, she reached the final at Queen's Club two weeks ago.

But Raducanu has not played a match since, and the story once again centers on her physical fragility.

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