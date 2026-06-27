Novak Djokovic calls Serena Williams' return 'inspirational'

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Novak Djokovic told Serena Williams that her sensational comeback is "truly inspirational" as he sets his sights on Wimbledon and the potential of a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title.

Williams, a seven-time singles champion at Wimbledon, will play at the All England Club for the first time in four years after receiving a wild card into the main draw. The 44-year-old is also set to partner with sister Venus, 46, in the women's doubles competition.

"First and foremost, what she's doing is inspirational and it's epic. That's what I told her," Djokovic, also a seven-time Wimbledon champion, said Saturday of Serena Williams. "I always admired her career, her journey, her story. Of course, Venus' as well.

"For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort to, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us a pleasure of seeing her back on the court is remarkable."

Djokovic said she spoke with Williams, telling her that "whatever happens, what she's doing is truly inspirational for me personally -- I'm sure for millions around the world."

American Ben Shelton was similarly effusive in praising Williams, and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is among the many players and fans looking forward to next week.

"Seeing her out here, as focused ​as she is, really going for it at 44 years old is insanely impressive, obviously one of the biggest ​icons in sports history, not just tennis," Shelton said.

Said Sabalenka: "It's amazing what she's doing. Also it's Serena Williams, everyone was talking about that. She's bringing more eyes on tennis. It's a good thing for tennis. I'm really excited to see her play."

Williams, who has won a record 23 women's major singles titles in the Open era, will take on Australian world No. 53 Maya Joint in the first round.

She and five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus have been drawn to face Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the first round of the doubles tournament.

"I see her in the gym more than I have seen her when she was at her prime," Djokovic said. "It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible. It's admirable, honestly, the effort she's putting in. Of course, all eyes are on her, her comeback. I just hope that she will enjoy because she really deserves [to]."

Amid the rise of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic won the last of his seven Wimbledon crowns four years ago and his last major at the 2023 US Open.

He suffered a third-round defeat to Joao Fonseca last month at the French Open but hopes to peak in London following a recent shoulder issue that has limited his number of matches played this year.

"I think I'm better prepared here than I was for Roland Garros," said the 39-year-old, who begins against China's Wu Yibing. "... I always loved playing on grass. I have a very good history in Wimbledon. That gives me a higher dose of confidence coming into the tournament.

"Roland Garros was physically very draining, demanding. Three matches that I played, all of them went almost four hours. But I'm proud of the effort."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.