Venus Williams 'can't wait' for Wimbledon doubles with Serena

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Venus Williams said she "can't wait" to team up with sister Serena once again as they bid to write another chapter in their remarkable Wimbledon story.

The American superstars are set to reunite in the doubles draw, a decade on from winning the last of their six titles together at the All England Club.

After receiving a wild card for the championships, the pair will take on fellow unseeded duo Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in round one.

"It's very special indeed," said Venus Williams, 46, who also won five Wimbledon singles titles between 2000 and 2008.

"We have had quite a history here and it's nice to be back in 2026, so ready to go.

"I'm excited we're playing together and I can't wait until we hit the courts.

"As soon as she wanted to play doubles and we were playing doubles, that's how it works."

Despite claiming 23 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, former world No. 1 Venus admits she still experiences nerves.

"Yeah, everyone gets those things," she said. "It's a part of being human and that's what makes sports so exciting, being able to conquer your own humanity, to get to the next level.

"That's why we all watch sports and that's why we sometimes win or lose."

Seven-time singles champion Serena Williams, 44, will also play in the women's individual event for the first time in four years. She is poised to take on Australian world No. 53 Maya Joint in the first round.

Asked to give some insight into Serena's current level of performance, Venus replied: "Can you walk over to the courts and watch her play? That's probably your best bet."

She added: "There is no doubt that she has nothing to prove, at all."