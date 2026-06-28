Emma Raducanu eases Wimbledon injury fears by completing practice session

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu came through a practice session on the eve of Wimbledon to raise hopes she will at least be able to take to the court on Monday.

The British No. 1 has been at the centre of another injury scare this week having reportedly been seen wearing a protective boot and missing several days of practice.

Concerns then deepened when, playing with strapping on her lower right leg, she cut short a training session with Anna Kalinskaya on Saturday after losing the opening four games.

Raducanu was all smiles, though, as she took to the Aorangi Park practice courts on Sunday morning for an hour, this time playing just with her hitting partner Alexis Canter.

Emma Raducanu was in good spirits in west London on Sunday. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

The 23-year-old still appeared reluctant to fully load through her strapped up right leg, and she did not test out her movement to any serious degree, but she remained happy and positive throughout.

Raducanu is due to begin her campaign against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Court One on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Serena Williams will make her return to grand slam tennis on Centre Court on Tuesday against Australian Maya Joint.

The 44-year-old will play her first singles match for nearly four years after making a comeback in doubles earlier this month.

Williams is third on Centre after defending champion Iga Swiatek and the blockbuster clash between Jack Draper and sixth seed Taylor Fritz.