Leading tennis players call off Wimbledon media protest after talks with organisers

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Leading players at Wimbledon have called off their media protest after talks with All England Club chiefs.

The group of players, which includes world number ones Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, had said they would limit their media activity to 15 minutes both pre-tournament and following their matches in the first week.

The action was part of an ongoing campaign by the players, dubbed Project RedEye, to force the grand slams to pay more prize money, contribute to player welfare programmes and give them a meaningful say in decision making.

A statement from the player group read: "Following constructive meetings between player representatives and AELTC leadership over the weekend, players have confirmed they will resume normal tournament media duties from Monday, June 29.

"This decision is based on Wimbledon's commitment to return with specific proposals addressing all three points of the players' July 2025 submission.

"The underlying matters remain unresolved and players will carefully evaluate the proposals once received.

"Players will also be providing Wimbledon with further information they have requested in connection with those proposals during the course of the tournament.

"Constructive dialogue with Wimbledon and the other grand slams will continue. The players and the club will make no further comment at this time."

Leading players has been planning to limit their media activity at Wimbledon to 15 minutes. Benjamin Gilbert/AELTC via Getty Images

Having first sent a letter to the four grand slams last spring, the group of 20 players escalated their campaign at the French Open after being unhappy with a lack of progress and prize money levels at Roland Garros.

Their protest consisted of limiting media activity to 15 minutes only pre-tournament -- symbolising the rough percentage of revenue they claim the slams pay out in prize money.

The players have called for it to be 16% this year, climbing to a goal of 22% by 2030, and they initially welcomed Wimbledon's sizeable 20% increase.

All England Club bosses were therefore shocked and frustrated when the players announced an increased protest last week.

However, they did not present nearly as united a front during their media duties this weekend, with several players going over the 15 minutes while others said they were not taking part because they wanted to show appreciation for Wimbledon's actions.

While the issue is far from being resolved, the Wimbledon hierarchy will be relieved to be able to put it to one side during the tournament.