Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as tennis fever takes over SW19 - June 29

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ESPN has live updates as Wimbledon returns for another year!

The sun is out and there is literally the smell of freshly-cut grass in the air as the third tennis major of the year gets underway in south west London.

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action in Centre Court later, but there's plenty to get into before then.

- Will there be hydration breaks at Wimbledon? What happens if there is a heatwave?

- Wimbledon 2026: How to watch in the UK, schedule, prize money, Brit watch

British hopes were dealt a blow on the eve of the tournament with Emma Raducanu withdrawing from the tournament due to injury.

Following her run to the final at Queen's, Raducanu had limited practice time at Wimbledon last week and had her right ankle strapped heavily. The 23-year-old confirmed on Sunday that she had sustained a stress fracture.

Writing on Instagram, Raducanu said: "I can't believe I'm saying this, but sadly I've had to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon.

"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I've been medically advised to stop pushing through.

"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.

"I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back."