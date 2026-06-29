Brit Jack Draper pulls out of Wimbledon as injury woes continue

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has withdrawn. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

WIMBLEDON -- Jack Draper has joined home favourite Emma Raducanu in pulling out of Wimbledon due to injury.

Draper cited a recurrence of an injury sustained to his left arm.

The Brit had been due to face American No. 6 seed Taylor Fritz on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Draper, 24, wrote on social media: "Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury. There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon. I will continue to persevere through this. Thank you for the support!!"

Draper's recent injury struggles have seen him drop out of the rankings' top 100 this year.

Draper's compatriot Raducanu also confirmed her withdrawal at the weekend after a scan showed an injury to her leg was a stress fracture.