Experts weigh in: What can we expect from Serena at Wimbledon?

Open Extended Reactions

On Tuesday, Serena Williams will return to singles competition for the first time in nearly four years. And later this week, she will play doubles with her sister Venus. While Serena is a seven-time singles and six-time doubles champion at Wimbledon, she has played in only two doubles matches since announcing her return to the sport on June 1.

So, what should we expect this week? Our experts weigh in.

What did you think of Williams' matches so far?

Chris Eubanks: I've loved what I've seen so far from her. Coming back with doubles, it was tough to know what to expect. But early on in her return, it was very clear that the ballstriking was still there and her serving spots were also really accurate. After almost four years away, for her to come back and have those two things intact was such a promising sign.

D'Arcy Maine: Well, truthfully, I wish we had more to draw from -- and I'm sure Williams does too -- but she has had a solid start after such a long absence. Her first match back at Queen's Club alongside Victoria Mboko was promising and there were moments it appeared she hadn't missed a beat. Her hitting was as powerful as ever and some of her serves were truly a sight to behold. She struggled at times with her movement but I did, and do, think that will improve. Like everyone, I wish we could have seen more from that duo before Mboko's incredibly unfortunate injury in singles forced them to withdraw.

Her match with Karolina Muchova in Berlin wasn't quite as impressive, but as she played on the left side, after almost always playing on the right, and with even Muchova saying their chemistry wasn't quite where it needed to be, it's hard to properly assess it. Williams did say she felt "more nimble, more sturdy and quicker" than she had at Queen's Club. So, if nothing else, it's clear she's becoming increasingly confident and comfortable as she goes -- and that's a good sign.

Bill Connelly: The serve and the swing will never go away. But that certainly wasn't the major concern. Before her (first) retirement, her movement and footwork were primary issues, and while those things were perfectly sufficient in doubles matches, we won't know what we need to know until her first match. All reports from the practice courts have been positive, but we still have to see it.

Simon Cambers: I thought her first one, at Queen's, was quite decent, although some of that was because Mboko was particularly impressive. After a slow start, Williams served well, cranking up the pace, and when the ball was in her wheelhouse, she showed she can still play at a very high level. She was rusty, understandably, and when she played with Muchova in Berlin she looked a little less comfortable, the partnership not jelling as well.

Serena Williams will be returning to Wimbledon for the first time in four years. Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

Did anything surprise you?

Eubanks: Honestly, yes. I thought the quality of her groundstrokes so early on did surprise me, especially on grass. On a slower hard court, it's a little bit easier to find your timing. But on grass, it can be tough. She looked like she hadn't missed a beat and that was certainly surprising because of how quickly she found her timing.

Maine: Somehow it seems simultaneously shocking, even surreal, and yet completely predictable to see Williams back on the tennis court. She was vague at times in 2022 about a future return, but there is still something so incredible about seeing a 44-year-old Williams playing competitively again, simply because she loves the game. While she is obviously no longer at her peak dominance, to see the aura she continues to have and the impact of her sheer presence -- more than 30 years after her professional debut -- is incredible.

She doesn't need tennis, and was seemingly doing just fine personally and financially without it, but it's been fascinating to see how much the sport needed her, and just how much she still loves it too.

Connelly: Honestly, I shouldn't have been surprised to see that she can still hit the 120s on her serve, but man it felt good watching that.

Cambers: Her ballstriking has always been incredible, but after four years out, she slipped pretty quickly into her rhythm. It didn't surprise me that her serve -- the best in history -- remains a huge weapon, although I was impressed how quickly she upped the power. Her movement is the key area, and to me, that looked a little short, which again is hardly surprising given that she's 44 and last played in 2022. Her intensity was good. At the net, she still has a formidable presence.

A fan dons Serena Williams glasses at Wimbledon. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

How do you predict she will fare at Wimbledon?

Eubanks: I think she has a great draw and a great opportunity. Her first match against Maya Joint will tell us a lot about where she is physically, and it will be great to see how she deals with the nerves. I think she has a very good chance to make the third round. And if she gets on roll and continues to build confidence, watch out.

Maine: Sure, she hasn't played a singles match in almost four years but this is the Serena Williams we're talking about. And because she is playing Joint -- a 20-year-old appearing in just her second main draw at the All England Club -- in her opener, a victory with a supportive crowd behind her feels more than probable. However, things will get significantly harder for her from there. Alexandra Eala, the fan favorite and No. 29 seed who just defeated former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina en route to the semifinals in Berlin, could await in the second round and Iga Swiatek, the No. 3 seed and defending champion, would be her likely opponent in the third round. Swiatek hasn't been her best as of late, but it still feels unlikely a rusty Williams would have enough to get past her.

But, of course, it's Serena Williams. You never know.

Her path in doubles alongside Venus isn't all that much easier, but would anyone really be surprised if they found some of their trademark sister magic and won a match or even two?

Connelly: Without seeing her movement, it's hard to say, but if she can play at, say, a top-50 level, her draw is pretty friendly. Joint is a good ball striker but has won just one tour match since January and now has to summon the confidence to play a seven-time Wimbledon champion on Centre Court. And the thought of her potentially going against a passionate and exciting player like Eala in the second round is thrilling. One would assume that her run will max out in the third round with Swiatek no matter what, but she won't have to play at a top-10 level to at least win a match or two.

Cambers: I will caveat this with, she's Serena Williams, so anything's possible. But I do fear for her a little. It's not that I think she risks tarnishing her legacy, but singles is very different from doubles, the movement and fitness so much more important. A first-round matchup against Joint does offer hope, given that the Australian is enduring a torrid run of form, with 13 losses in her past 14 matches.

If Williams is able to get behind the ball enough, she has a chance. I find it hard to see her going much further, though. At 44, it would be something of a miracle. I just hope she avoids injury, which can happen when players return after a long layoff.