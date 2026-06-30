Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Serena Williams returns, Katie Boulter in action

Open Extended Reactions

We're back for Day 2 of Wimbledon with Serena Williams much-anticipated return to the tournament later on, and you can follow live with ESPN.

Williams, a seven-times Wimbledon's singles champion, will begin her campaign against Australian Maya Joint on Centre Court this evening.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter has lost her first round match, 6-4, 6-2 to Tyra Caterina Grant.

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On Monday, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie lost an agonising four-hour battle against American Michael Zheng as his Wimbledon campaign came to an end in the first round.

Zheng, 22, who came through qualifying last week, won 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (10-4) to oust Norrie, who reached the quarterfinals last year.

Norrie was looking to recover what had been a day to forget for the Brits at Wimbledon, with Jack Draper following Emma Raducanu in being forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

In the women's singles, Harriet Dart put in a spirited performance but was knocked out by Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Promoted to Court 1 after Raducanu withdrew from the tournament on Sunday, Dart started slow but found her groove, winning the second set and giving hope to the home crowd that she could cause an upset.

However, Ostapenko, who won the French Open in 2017 and reached the Wimbledon semifinals the following year, regathered herself to win the third 6-4 in what was a thoroughly entertaining clash.