Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka cruise into Wimbledon 2nd round

Open Extended Reactions

No. 7 Coco Gauff needed only 54 minutes to reach the second round of Wimbledon, beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1 on Monday in what was the American's fastest win at the grass-court major.

It was Gauff's first win on grass since she defeated Sonay Kartal in the third round of 2024 Wimbledon, and ended a four-match losing streak on the surface.

Gauff won 88% of her first-serve points, her second-highest mark at the tournament after the Kartal match (90%). The three games she dropped Monday tied her fewest at Wimbledon.

Gauff will face the winner of Solana Sierra vs. Anna Bondar in the second round; she is 2-0 against Sierra and has never faced Bondar.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka didn't require much more time than Gauff to advance, winning her opening-round match against Teodora Kostovic 6-2, 6-3 in 64 minutes, good for the second fastest in her Wimbledon career.

Sabalenka has now won 23 consecutive first-round matches at majors dating to the 2020 US Open, the second-longest active women's streak after Iga Swiatek (26 straight). Sabalenka's last opening-round loss at a major came at the 2020 Australian Open against Carla Suarez Navarro.

Awaiting Sabalenka in the second round is McCartney Kessler, who became the first unseeded woman to record a double-bagel at Wimbledon since Mary Pierce in 2003 when she defeated Oleksandra Oliynykova on Monday. Sabalenka won their only previous meeting, at Indian Wells in 2025.

In other women's action, Naomi Osaka made another fashion statement by wearing a flowing kimono for her walk-on before a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Elsa Jacquemot. And French Open champion Mirra Andreeva beat Magda Linette 7-5, 6-4.

French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska, who needed a wild-card entry, was beaten 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.