Alex Eala seeks to make more history at Wimbledon

Open Extended Reactions

A year after giving 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova a tough test in her debut campaign at Wimbledon, Alex Eala returns to the grass courts of the All England Club aiming for a deeper run at The Championships.

She does so having already etched another milestone in Philippine tennis history: Eala is the first Filipina to earn a seeded spot in a Grand Slam singles draw, entering Wimbledon as the No. 29 seed while carrying a world ranking of No. 32

The 21-year old's rise has been fueled by the finest grass-court stretch of her nascent career. Eala has a 9-3 record on the surface this season, highlighted by her breakthrough title at the Birmingham Open and a semifinal appearance at the WTA 500 Berlin Open --in which she scored statement victories over top-10 players Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina.

"I'm so honored to be lifting this trophy today," Eala said after defeating Nikola Bartunkova in the Birmingham Open final. "But lifting this trophy does not mean that I will be among the greats yet. So I'm motivated to keep working, and I'm grateful for the part that this trophy has played in my journey."

Eala's subsequent early exit in the Bad Homburg Open afforded her valuable time to recover and prepare for Wimbledon, where she hopes to surpass her best Grand Slam singles result of reaching the second round at the 2025 US Open following a victory over Clara Tauson.

Eala opens her campaign against Renata Zarazua in the first round, with the Mexican player holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage through her 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory in 2024 ITF Cary Tennis Classic in the U.S. The two players teamed up in the 2025 French Open doubles, where they reached the second round.

Should Eala clear the opening hurdle, the spotlight could grow even brighter. Awaiting the winner of her match is the victor of the match between between seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams and Australia's Maya Joint in the second round.

A potential showdown with Williams would instantly become one of the most significant matches in Philippine tennis history, pitting the country's rising star against one of the greatest players the sport has produced. On the other hand, a match against Joint would be a compelling watch, after their tight 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open final that Eala won to claim her first singles title.

Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek looms as a potential third-round opponent should both players continue to advance. The pair have split their meetings, with Eala stunning the Polish star during her breakthrough run at the Miami Open before Swiatek returned the favor in the 2025 Madrid Open.

The road ahead is undoubtedly difficult, but Eala has shown this year that she belongs in such exalted company, turning breakthrough moments into consistent results and establishing herself as one of the tour's fastest-rising stars.