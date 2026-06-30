Alex Eala into Wimbledon second round with victory over Renata Zarazúa

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Alex Eala's return to Wimbledon is off to a great start.

The Filipina tennis sensation claimed her first victory on the lawn of the All England Club in dominant fashion with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Renata Zarazúa in the first round on early Wednesday morning (Philippine time).

The win marked just the second Grand Slam main-draw victory of Eala's young career, following her gritty three-set breakthrough over Clara Tauson at the 2025 US Open. It also served as sweet revenge against Zarazúa, who had beaten the Filipina in the 2024 ITF Cary Tennis Classic.

The 21-year old Eala immediately imposed her aggressive baseline game, holding at love in the opening game before striking for the first break of the match in the fourth game to establish a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening set.

The fifth and sixth games proved to be the most demanding stretch of the opener, but Eala stayed composed under pressure. After grinding through multiple extended rallies, she eventually converted her second break of the match on her 10th break-point opportunity, giving her full control of the contest at 5-1.

With the momentum firmly on her side, Eala confidently served out in the seventh opening set and never looked back.

The difference was evident in the second serve points won, where Eala led 8-2 against Zarazúa -- as she repeatedly stepped inside the baseline to dictate rallies early and prevent the world No. 75 from settling into her rhythm.

After reeling off five consecutive games to claim the opening set, Eala carried that momentum into the second, breaking her former French Open doubles partner in the second game to race to a 2-0 advantage.

Zarazúa briefly stemmed the tide by getting on the scoreboard, but the 29th seed in the tournament continued to dictate play from the baseline. The Filipina pieced together another three-game surge, highlighted by her fourth break of the match in the sixth game, to put herself within touching distance of victory.

That cushion proved more than enough. Both players held serve the rest of the way, allowing Eala to close out the contest with a composed service game.

It was Eala's ability to neutralize Zarazúa's first serve that proved to be decisive throughout the match, winning 20 first-serve return points compared to just six by the Mexican, consistently putting herself in position to control rallies from the outset.

Eala will next face Maya Joint in a rematch of their 2025 Eastbourne final clash, after the Australian saw off the iconic Serena Williams -- in her eagerly-anticipated return to singles action after nearly four years away -- 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3).