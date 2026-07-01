Wimbledon traditions explained: All-white dress code, The Royal Box and strawberries

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There's no setting quite like Wimbledon.

With its' emerald green lawns, athletes dressed in immaculate all white as well as barrels and barrels of strawberries, it's a truly pleasant assault on the senses.

But where do all the traditions comes from? And what else makes The All England Club unique?

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Why are players required to wear all white at Wimbledon?

Andre Agassi didn't appreciate the strict dress code, refusing to play at Wimbledon between 1988 and 1990. (Photo by Manuella DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A tradition that dates back to the 1800s, the initial reason the dress code was enforced at Wimbledon was to reduce the appearance of sweat stains.

Sweat marks were considered 'improper' and it was decided that players must wear all white, as coloured clothing made sweat more visible.

Many consider it to be an endearing point of difference for the Championships, but there have been times when players disagree. American star Andre Agassi famously refused to play at Wimbledon because of their strict traditions, especially the dress code.

What is The Royal Box? How do you get in?

The Royal Box is one of the most famous parts of Wimbledon. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The Royal Box has been "used to entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922" -- according to the tournament's website.

Bordered by an eye-catching wooden frame, The Royal Box on Centre Court is strictly invite only. Typically, it's VIPs, people in government or the armed forces and, of course, members of the British or oversees Royal families.

An invite comes from the Chair of The All England Club. Lunch, tea and refreshments are served in the Clubhouse. As for the dress code, a jacket and tie is a must for men, while women are asked not to wear hats, so they don't obstruct the view of anyone sitting behind them.

How did the strawberries and cream become so popular?

Strawberries and cream are still relatively affordable at Wimbledon. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Another long-standing tradition, strawberries were a big luxury in Victorian England and were only available for a limited time in the summer months. Thus, The June/July timing of Wimbledon made it a perfect marriage with the fruit.

While other items can be fairly pricey at Wimbledon (and other venues), The All England Club has tried to keep the cost of strawberries down. This year, a punnet will cost you £2.85. ($3.78).

Other Wimbledon gems to look out for

Sign-free courts

While the commercialization of the FIFA World Cup has bene under the spotlight this year, careful eyes will note the lack of advertising around the courts of Wimbledon.

Of course, there are brands visible. Stella Artois, Land Rover and Evian have stalls around the ground, but there are no advertising boards on the courts. Being on Centre Court and No.1 in particular is like taking a step back in time

Colour coded flowers

The floral displays at Wimbledon have become equally as iconic as the grass courts. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Nothing at Wimbledon is left to chance. Everything is planned and pristine.

Everywhere you look there are flowers and gardens. The vast majority of the plants are coordinated to match the purple, green and white colour scheme that the tournament is famous for.