Serena Williams tweaked knee during singles return, agent says

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Serena Williams' status to play in women's doubles at Wimbledon is uncertain after she suffered a knee injury during her first singles match in nearly four years.

Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, released a statement Wednesday saying Williams "tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set" of her first-round loss to Maya Joint on Tuesday. Smoller added that was the reason Williams did not speak with reporters after her match, saying she was excused by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week," Smoller said.

Williams is slated to play doubles with her sister Venus starting with a first-round match against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra.

Serena Williams was not on the schedule to practice at the All England Club on Wednesday. Venus Williams is slated to practice alone.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams, 44, fought back to take her first singles match since the 2022 US Open to a third set but ultimately fell 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to the 20-year-old Joint in a 2-hour, 22-minute match.

There had been no indication during the match that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion had hurt herself, but she did not attend the customary postmatch news conference, instead issuing a statement.

"It was really great to be back at Wimbledon," Williams said. "I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything."

The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, winning their last title in their most recent appearance together in 2016.

Serena Williams received a wild card to play at Wimbledon after announcing she would be returning to the sport earlier this month. She played in two doubles tournaments ahead of the Grand Slam, playing alongside Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova.

Williams has repeatedly said she is not focused on records or titles during this comeback and has instead been motivated by getting the chance to play in front of her daughters and enjoying the sport.

"I don't need to win," Williams said at Queen's Club last month. "I've won more than most people have in their whole lives, so it's not that important to me, and it's important that I keep reminding myself of that, because I don't have anything to prove. I don't have anything to lose, and everything here is just to gain."

Information from ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.