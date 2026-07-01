How Wimbledon fans took in the England's dramatic World Cup clash vs. Congo DR

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- As Barbora Krejcikova bounced the ball ahead of a serve, 2-1 up in the deciding third set on Centre Court at Wimbledon, the famous tennis arena suddenly came to life. "Come on," came one voice from the back of the seating, although in this instance it had little to do with tennis.

Her opponent, Russian teen Mirra Andreeva, appeared to shake her head at the other end of the court as the umpire immediately asked for polite hush to return to the arena.

Some 4,209 miles (6,775 kilometres) away, as the crow flies, England captain Harry Kane had risen above his marker to nod England level against Congo DR in Atlanta, Georgia, the beginning of a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind World Cup victory.

Wherever you looked at Wimbledon after 5 p.m. BST, whether on Centre Court, its surrounding courts, the famous Henman Hill, or just about anywhere around the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) grounds, attentions were divided.

There was a subdued mood around the grounds when Congo DR moved into an early lead vs. England at the World Cup. Nate Saunders for ESPN

Phones were out, turned sideways, with the BBC's coverage of England's match playing out across many of them. The club famously refuses to show sports that aren't tennis anywhere, meaning fans have to resort to their own ways of following -- something which is a lot simpler in the age of the smartphone.

For the two players on Centre, it had barely registered. "Well ... I thought it was for us," 2024 Wimbledon champion Krejcikova said of the noise levels after her second round victory later. "I wasn't really thinking that there is obviously a football game. I didn't really pay any attention to that ... I was just focusing on serving, returning, playing my game."

Although she had appeared confused by the noise at the time, Andreeva brushed it off too.

At one point, Andreeva had thrown her racket to the grown and smashed a ball into the crowd in anger, although she insisted it had nothing to do with the game. "It didn't bother me at all," she said.

"Was there a football match? I didn't know that."

Barbora Krejcikova was able to ignore noise from the crowd reacting to England's game against Congo DR in her win over Mirra Andreeva. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

If you were anywhere else, it was hard not to know it. The rising noise levels would come twice more after the one which had briefly interrupted Andreeva's service game.

Eleven minutes later, more cheers broke out as Kane scored a brilliant second to nose England 2-1 in front.

American Coco Gauff, who had completed her second round match shortly after England went a goal down, was still completing media obligations when Kane's fightback was complete.

"I think England scored, I heard that," she said, referring to the cheers reverberating around all four corners of the venue.

Andreeva was serving to stay in her match at 5-4 down when the final, loudest outpouring of noise followed again -- the final whistle had gone and England had won to advance to a match against Mexico in the round of 16.

The smattering of empty seats suggested many had sought more sensible ways of watching England's big match -- or perhaps their match was the unfortunate victim of a schedule which saw them stuck between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

By one stage of the afternoon, Henman Hill could have been renamed 'Bellingham Butte.' Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon's hallowed venue is unique in that it may have been one of the few places across the country willfully not showing England's match. That's not a strange thing to any one familiar with the tournament, either -- in 2018, Wimbledon fans were distracted from a stunning upset, as Kevin Anderson beat Roger Federer, which coincided with England losing 2-1 to Croatia at that year's World Cup.

In 2024, Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin acted out a penalty and a goalkeeper save as fans hummed and hawed at a dramatic England penalty shootout win in the European Championships against Switzerland. As with this week, not a single screen belonging to the AELTC shows a single moment of international football competition.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the tournament, AELTC chair Sally Bolton had confirmed the long-standing approach to a blanket ban on all things football inside the most hallowed venue in tennis would continue.

"Clearly, if people have got their phones, then we're not going to prevent people from watching the football ... When fans are coming here, they want to watch the tennis. So as we've done in the past, we won't be showing the World Cup on site," Bolton said.

Wimbledon has never deviated from that policy and it doesn't seem ready to any time soon. England's match is one of 17 World Cup games which will take place during the two weeks of Wimbledon and none of them will be shown on a television owned by the AELTC.

It seemed that last part of Bolton's -- that anyone at the venue was there to watch the tennis -- was only half-true on Wednesday. British player Dan Evans, who saw his career end with a straight set doubles defeat a few hours earlier, seemed keen to get out and watch the game somewhere else.

Asked how he was going to spend the next few hours after a tearful exit from his match, he said: "I actually don't know. Just going to watch the football. It seems only right at Wimbledon when you lose you can head into the Village, right?"

So those were the two options available to punters at Wimbledon on Wednesday: phone, or pub. Given that most of them would have queued from early hours in the morning just to get in, it seemed unlikely many would have willingly headed to the Village to find a pub with a TV screen. So in to the pocket to reach for the smartphone it was.

'Oh my God....'

There were a sea of phones turned landscape on Centre Court on Wednesday. Nate Saunders for ESPN

Congo DR's early goal against England set up a dramatic and nervy contest across the pond and it was difficult to ignore the subdued atmosphere across the venues grounds.

Henman Hill could just as easily have been briefly rechristened Bellingham Butte or Kane Knoll after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Phones and iPads were lazily scattered across the ground, with plenty squinting down at their screens in horror at what was unfolding the other side of the Atlantic.

ESPN ventured out to the hill for the first half and found many a disbelieving Englishman and Englishwoman scarcely believing what was playing out on their phones in front of them. One punter, stood not far behind, checked the score on another phone and just uttered: "Oh my God."

Another had stern words for the finishing of Marcus Rashford, who fired straight into a defender stood on the goal line almost exactly at the same moment Andreeva hit a delightful winner on the Centre Court screen in front of everyone.

Here was better than any other moment you could see how attention was diverted around SW19's most famous landmark -- a ripple of agonised groans went around, out of sync due to differing streaming speeds of the phones assembled on the hill, around a scattered polite applause for the Russian's shot.

A little further away, slightly removed from the bar, were Joe Dunster and his friend Sunny Matharu, sat at the Stella Artois bar overlooking the hill and its two big screens. "Typical England, isn't it?" Dunster remarked to ESPN when asked how the game was going.

Both had retreated from Centre Court -- where defending men's champion Jannik Sinner had opened the day with a straight sets win against Nuno Borges -- to watch the England game in a slightly easier vantage point.

The AELTC is steadfast in not showing football on its grounds -- leaving attendees to their own devices. Nate Saunders for ESPN

"We brought our own Pimm's from home," Dunster added, laughing and shaking his head in disbelief, before adding: "£15..."

It was good reminder of where we all were: Wimbledon, where the lofty prices are just about as famous as its signature drink. Dunster was slightly off -- the famous drink now costs £13.45, up from £12.25 last year.

By that point he and Matharu had swapped to Stella at a much more reasonable £8.30 a pint. Whatever the price, it seemed to be much needed for those few hours of Wednesday evening -- wherever you looked around the Wimbledon grounds, for the first 75 minutes it seemed as though the alcohol was flowing even freer than normal.

Tennis-going English football fans will at least not have to worry about similar for the next match. England's round of 16 match against Mexico will be played at 1 a.m. on Monday in London, long after the day's play will have concluded on Sunday evening.