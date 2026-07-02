Wimbledon 2026: Live updates, news as Katie Swan carries British hopes - July 2

Open Extended Reactions

Four of the British players left in the men's and women's singles draws at Wimbledon play on Day 4, and you can follow them live with ESPN.

Katie Swan will hope her remarkable story continues when she takes to Court 1 against Madison Keys.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery and Jan Choinski are also playing in the second round, as is defending women's champion Iga Swiatek.

- How Wimbledon fans took in the England's dramatic World Cup clash

- What it takes to get the courts of the All England Club 'Wimbledon ready'

On Wednesday, Nate Saunders was in SW19 to paint the picture from a dramatic evening at Wimbledon. Read a snippet from his report below:

As Barbora Krejcikova bounced the ball ahead of a serve, 2-1 up in the deciding third set on Centre Court at Wimbledon, the famous tennis arena suddenly came to life. "Come on," came one voice from the back of the seating, although in this instance it had little to do with tennis.

Her opponent, Russian teen Mirra Andreeva, appeared to shake her head at the other end of the court as the umpire immediately asked for polite hush to return to the arena.

Some 4,209 miles (6,775 kilometres) away, as the crow flies, England captain Harry Kane had risen above his marker to nod England level against Congo DR in Atlanta, Georgia, the beginning of a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind World Cup victory.

Wherever you looked at Wimbledon after 5 p.m. BST, whether on Centre Court, its surrounding courts, the famous Henman Hill, or just about anywhere around the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) grounds, attentions were divided. -- Nate Saunders