Wimbledon 2026 Brit watch: Katie Swan out, Arthur Fery through to third round

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Katie Swan lost to Madison Keys on Thursday. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Katie Swan's Wimbledon dream came to an end on Thursday as she was beaten in the second round by American Madison Keys 6-1, 6-4.

Swan, who was the only British women's singles player left after the first round, stole headlines after her win on Tuesday, which came after years of injury struggles.

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However, the second round proved a step too far as a ruthless Keys hit the ground running in front of Royalty, with Catherine, Princess of Wales watching the action on Court 1, alongside British tennis royalty Andy Murray.

Catherine, Princess of Wales watched Katie Swan with Andy Murray. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Keys eased to a 6-1 win in the first set before Swan stepped up in the second, breaking the American twice.

However, Keys won five break points throughout the match and was too clinical for the Brit.

Earlier, Arthur Fery continued to march on for the British men, with a 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Otto Virtanen on Court 18.

Fery, 23, can also boast to have played in front of the Princess, who stopped by shortly after arriving at The All England Club.