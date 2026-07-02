Alex Eala reaches Wimbledon third round after comeback win over Maya Joint

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala has earned a measure of revenge on Maya Joint, defeating the Australian 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, to book her place in the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon Open on Thursday.

The win avenged Eala's heartbreaking defeat to the 20-year-old Australian in the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open final, where Joint prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (12).

Fresh off a statement three-set victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the opening round, Joint seized the initiative immediately by breaking Eala in the opening game before backing it up with a comfortable hold for a quick 2-0 advantage.

From there, both players settled into a series of confident service holds as the rallies became increasingly tactical. But with Eala serving to stay in the set at 3-5, the world no. 87 pounced once more, earning her second break to wrap up the opener in 35 minutes.

Joint dictated play throughout the first set with her aggressive ball-striking, finishing with a commanding 13-4 edge in winners over the 29th-seeded opponent while consistently putting Eala on the defensive from the baseline.

Eala responded emphatically in the second set, striking first with her opening break of the match in the third game. The Filipina rode that momentum through a three-game surge, combining aggressive returning with more consistent baseline play to open up a 3-1 lead.

After both players traded routine holds to make it 4-2, Eala tightened her grip on the set by breaking Joint for a second time in the seventh game. She then served out the set with composure, leveling the contest with a commanding 6-2 response.

The momentum shift was fueled largely by Joint's dip in consistency. After dictating play in the opener, the Australian sprayed 14 unforced errors in the second set, allowing Eala to capitalize and extend rallies until opportunities to attack presented themselves.

Eala carried her momentum into the deciding set by putting Joint under pressure. The Australian's opening service game turned into a grueling 13-minute battle, with Eala converting her sixth break point of the game to seize an early advantage before backing it up with a hold for a 2-0 advantage.

The pressure never relented, as another marathon service game of Joint transpired in the third game, as the 21-year old again wore down the Australian from the baseline before capitalizing on her fourth break-point opportunity to stretch the lead to 3-0 and firmly take control of the third set.

With her confidence growing, the 2026 Birmingham Open winner continued to dictate the rallies with aggressive returning and consistent groundstrokes, never allowing Joint a way back into the match. She completed a dominant bagel with a third break in the fifth game before serving out the victory, capping off a remarkable comeback.

Awaiting Eala in the round of 32 is defending Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek, setting up a highly anticipated third career meeting between the two. Their budding rivalry is level at one win apiece after Eala stunned the Polish star during her breakthrough run at the Miami Open before Świątek responded with a victory at the Madrid Open -- both in 2025.