Wimbledon 2026: Katie Swan loses in second round, wins hearts of SW19

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LONDON -- Katie Swan already felt tiny walking out on Wimbledon's famous Court 1, and that was before she found out royalty had been watching her.

The British wildcard, 27, playing her first Wimbledon second-round match since returning from the back injuries that almost ended her career, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Australian Open champion Madison Keys, but left with a memory she said would stay with her forever.

During the match, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived with two-time men's Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. The Princess had just come from watching Arthur Fery win his own second-rounder on Court 18.

While the royal arrival generated a buzz from the other fans in attendance, the two players on court admitted the moment had passed them by.

Asked afterwards whether she had known the Princess was watching, Swan smiled. "No, I didn't," she said.

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"I heard after that she was there. It's probably a good thing I didn't know, otherwise I might have been a bit more nervous. It's incredible to know that she was watching me play.

"[Her being there] feels very surreal. She's such an inspiring person. I would love to meet her if possible one day, but to know that she even knows who I am is pretty cool.

"I wish I could have had a better result with her supporting me, but, it's amazing to know that she was there."

Catherine, Princess of Wales watched Katie Swan alongside Andy Murray. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although the result ultimately was a defeat, the occasion felt like something much bigger for Swan, who two years ago was forced to pause her professional career due to chronic back injurie. She has also conceded she contemplated retiring from tennis in her mid-20s, but the love of the sport kept her going.

Swan's appearance in round two will have seen her career earnings tick past £1 million for her career, a relatively low amount for someone who has been on the tour so long, only emphasising how curtailed she has been through injury.

Swan, now 27, looked nervy at the beginning of the big show court appearance but went down fighting in a battling second set and said playing on Court 1 was a huge moment.

"I'm disappointed that I couldn't sneak it into a third set. But, you know, for how big the occasion was for me, and I don't have any experience on a court like that," she said.

Katie Swan was almost forced to give up her career due to injuries. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I'm obviously disappointed with the result, but it was an amazing experience for me to get to play on Court 1 for the first time. I was really excited when I saw the schedule.

"I hit on Court 1 a few years ago with Venus [Williams] before the tournament started, and even just practicing on there, it's like: 'Wow, if this was a full stadium, I don't know how I would feel out here.'

"Walking out there, it was amazing. But I felt so small on that court compared to the amount of people that were around."

Swan's story at this year's tournament, although brief, has been one of the feel-good ones of an otherwise brutal week for British tennis at the nation's flagship tournament.

Before the tournament had started, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulled out. On Monday, Britain's leading men's hope Jack Draper also withdrew through injury.

Ten British players lost on the opening day before Swan's victory over Irina-Camelia Begu on Tuesday became the country's first singles win of the week.

Madison Keys rose to the occasion on Court 1. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Swan, who's recent injuries caused her to tumble down the rankings, was only invited on a wildcard. She admitted to crying when told she had been granted that entry, news she received while on the massage table.

Ultimately, Keys overpowered Swan, who recovered from a poor first set to go down fighting in the second.

Keys admitted she had enjoyed playing on Court 1, despite the crowd's obvious favouritism towards Swan.

The American, who will look to build on her recent Eastbourne victory with a run at Wimbledon, said she was wowed at how the sound echoed around the arena every time Swan scored a point.

"Yeah, I was trying to go into the match today and get the crowd behind me early," Keys said. "I just thought it was so fun, to be honest.

"When I won a big point and the crowd went nuts, I haven't experienced that kind of support before. So it was amazing really to feel that for the first time.

Arthur Fery has reached the third round of Wimbledon. (Photo by Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"It's completely different to playing on the court I was on the other day. The crowd still erupts, but it's on a much smaller scale."

Fery, who won in four sets against Otto Virtanen hopes to experience similar to Swan his third round match.

"I assume one of those courts, yeah," Fery said on Thursday about the prospect of a show court for his match-up. "It will be great to have a lot of people watching and a lot of support."

Fery was born to French parents -- former pro Olivia Gravereaux and Loic Fery, the president of French football team Lorient FC.

"I feel very, very British now," he said.

"It's been a long time that I've lived in the U.K. I've spent a lot of time here. I train at the National Tennis Centre. The federation helped me lots.

"I feel completely British now. Maybe 10 years ago you ask me the question, it would be a bit different. Now I feel very British at heart."

Fery was born and raised in Wimbledon, where he still lives, meaning he will be able to commute in to his show court appearance this weekend.

"It's been nice staying at home for Queen's, staying at home for Wimbledon now, having family around. Yeah, it's really nice. It feels like I'm at home, and the drive's not long."