Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Novak Djokovic bids to reach fourth round - July 3

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Day 5 at Wimbledon is set to be a big one with several stars in action and you can follow it here with ESPN.

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are all up as they look to book their place in the fourth round.

Serena Williams' participation in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams is still in doubt after the pair were left off Friday's schedule.

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On Thursday, Katie Swan's Wimbledon dream came to an end on Thursday as she was beaten in the second round by American Madison Keys 6-1, 6-4.

Swan, who was the only British women's singles player left after the first round, stole headlines after her win on Tuesday, which came after years of injury struggles.

However, the second round proved a step too far as a ruthless Keys hit the ground running in front of Royalty, with Catherine, Princess of Wales watching the action on Court 1, alongside British tennis royalty Andy Murray.