Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka advance to set up Wimbledon showdown

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No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will meet for a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after both players won in straight sets Friday.

Sabalenka beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court and declared herself ready for the 14th-seeded Osaka in what will be a battle of four-time Grand Slam champions.

"She's [a] very aggressive player, serving well," Sabalenka said. "I watched couple of her matches.

"I'm ready to go out there and to bring the fight and to do anything it takes to get through this difficult match."

Osaka needed just 65 minutes to eliminate Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 on No. 1 Court. Osaka is into the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time.

Coco Gauff got past fellow American Claire Liu 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 after having three match points at 5-4 in the second set. Gauff will next face 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.

Other winners in the women's draw included fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula, 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova, and 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.