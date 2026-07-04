Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Venus, Serena Williams added to order of play - July 4

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It's hoped Serena Williams will play doubles with sister Venus on Saturday. (Photo by Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The first Saturday at Wimbledon is always an exciting one on and off the court, and you can follow Day 6 of this year's tournament live with ESPN.

There's still some uncertainty around the appearance of Serena and Venus Williams in the doubles. The pair have been added to the order of play, but not assigned a court.

Tournament organisers will no doubt want them on Centre Court or Court 1, but will have to see how the day's other matches play out.

Elsewhere, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek will play on Centre Court, while the last remaining Brit, Arthur Fery, is up on Court 18 this afternoon.

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Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, released a statement Wednesday saying Williams "tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set" of her first-round loss to Maya Joint on Tuesday. Smoller added that was the reason Williams did not speak with reporters after her match, saying she was excused by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week," Smoller said.

Williams also acknowledged the injury in an Instagram post, saying she will "be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles," where she is slated to play with her sister Venus.