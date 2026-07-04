Wimbledon 2026: Week 1 review as Brits struggle, draw blown wide open

Open Extended Reactions

The first week of Wimbledon has raced by.

While it won't be one that British tennis will want to dwell on, it's been a sensational week for fans and some of the top seeds, who have entertained with thrilling matches and big wins.

Here are some of the highlights and lowlights from the first half of the tournament.

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A week to forget for British singles hopes

Brit Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

It's not been a week which British tennis will look back on fondly. The double whammy of Emma Radacanu and Jack Draper's withdrawals before the tournament were a horrible way to start -- then 10 British players lost on Monday.

Katie Boulter's shock defeat on Tuesday continued the negativity, but Katie Swan's feel-good win over Irina-Camelia Begu was one of the stories the British fanbase could focus on going into the middle of the week.

Swan's reward was a match in front of Catherine, Princess of Wales on Court One on Thursday, but she was easily beaten by Madison Keys. Swan, still returning to her best after injuries, will hope to feature more prominently in 2027.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Princess also watched Arthur Fery's match the same day and he has arrived at the end of the week as the only remaining British in singles competitions. - Saunders

Serena's short-lived return

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The news of Serena Williams' comeback ratcheted up the excitement coming into the tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, the most decorated woman in the history of tennis, announced she would take part in her first match for nearly four years.

Unseeded 20-year-old Aussie Maya Joint was her opponent in a Centre Court return, but Williams very much looked like a player who had not stepped onto a court in a competitive capacity for so long.

Joint produced a stellar display to win but lost her second round match on Thursday. Williams declined to do any media to talk about her comeback and reports of an injury have lingered with fans hoping she can recover to play with sister Venus in the doubles competition. - Saunders

Shaky Sinner?

Sinner had a shocking, second-round exit at the French Open -- and is aiming for redemption at Wimbledon. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

With rival Carlos Alcaraz not taking part in the tournament, reigning champion Jannik Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to claim the men's crown.

But, because of the draw, he looks set for a blockbuster semifinal with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, now 39.

However, Sinner has looked far from a sure thing so far this week. The Italian didn't appear to be at his best physically as he was pushed to five sets in his opening-round win against Miomir Kecmanovic, before being tested by Nuno Bourges.

A straight-set win against American Jenson Brooksby looked convincing on paper but still had its tricky moments. Sinner had 26 unforced errors to Brooksby's 20, and he was broken when trying to serve out the match at 5-3 in the third.

His shock early French Open defeat still lives fresh in the memory and his upcoming opponents might feel like this is a year they can make something happen.

Open draw makes for fascinating second week

Aryna Sabalenka has won four major titles on hard-court, and is aiming for her first on grass. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The nature of the draw for both the men's and women's competitions means some big names will have to go home very soon. Aryna Sabalenka will meet Naomi Osaka in the fourth round on Sunday, while Djokovic and Sinner are on course to meet in the semifinals.

American's Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe could meet in the fourth round in what would be a fascinating match.

Coco Gauff will face Belinda Bencic mext up, with the winner of that match meeting either Jessica Pegula or Iva Jovic.

There should be clear-enough runs for defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina, who are on opposite sides of the draw, to go deep, but with Swiatek on the side of Sabalenka and Osaka, the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals are set to to be blockbusters. -- Regan

Fans make most of fine British summer

Over 10,000 people joined the Queue on Monday. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

By 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning, around 10,000 people had joined the famous Wimbledon Queue. Tournament organisers had to tell people not to travel in to avoid the disappointment of lining up only to miss out on getting in. It's been a similar story all week.

Several people have noted that it feels busier and more crammed around the grounds this year.

With London bracing for another heatwave over the weekend and early next week, some fans may be deterred, but for those who do make it in, it's set to be a fine week to watch tennis at one of sport's most iconic venues. -- Regan.