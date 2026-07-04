Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina upset in Wimbledon third round

No. 2 Elena Rybakina upset by Elise Mertens at Wimbledon (0:27)

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Iga Swiatek's title defense at Wimbledon ended Saturday in a 7-6 (9), 6-2 third-round loss to 21-year-old Alexandra Eala, who continues to make history for the Philippines.

Eala is the first Filipino player, man or woman, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Swiatek earned her first Wimbledon women's title a year ago when she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

Also Saturday, Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was upset in the third round by Elise Mertens 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the grass-court Grand Slam.

At No. 2, Rybakina is the highest seed on the women's side to be eliminated. Her loss ensures that Aryna Sabalenka will keep her No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Sabalenka faces Naomi Osaka in the fourth round Sunday.

Belgium's Mertens is the No. 25 seed at Wimbledon, where she has won two doubles titles.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.