Alex Eala dethrones defending champion Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon third round

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March 27, 2025 was the last time Iga Swiatek lost to a left-handed player. Four hundred sixty-five days later, the woman responsible for that defeat in Alex Eala once again toppled the Polish star, this time on the sport's most iconic stage.

Eala stunned the defending champion Swiatek through a superb 7-6(9), 6-2 victory on Saturday at Centre Court to book her place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Wimbledon Open.

This moves their head-to-head matchup to 2-1 in favor of Eala. It would be remembered that part of the 21-year old's magical 2025 Miami Open run was a quarterfinal victory over the world no. 3, 6-2, 7-5. But Swiatek quickly responded with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 triumph over Eala in the 2025 Madrid Open.

And in their first encounter on grass, it was the Filipina tennis sensation who would come out on top.

After the two players traded comfortable holds to open the match, Swiatek drew first blood in the third game, converting her first break opportunity to edge ahead 2-1 in the opening set.

However, Eala wasted little time responding. She immediately applied pressure in the following game, forcing Swiatek into a pair of costly double faults before earning the break back. She then backed it up with a composed hold of serve to reclaim the advantage at 3-2.

Following routine holds from both players in the next two games, Eala elevated her level on return once more in the eighth game. Mixing deep returns with aggressive baseline exchanges, she broke the former world no. 1 for a second time to move within a game of taking the set at 5-3.

Yet, the defending champion refused to let the set slip away. Swiatek responded with a break in the ninth game before holding serve from 30-all in the 10th to erase the deficit and level the score at 5-5, eventually forcing a tiebreak.

The tiebreak delivered the highest-quality tennis of the set. Eala surged 5-2 behind fearless ball-striking, but Swiatek answered with four consecutive points to earn a set point at 6-5. The two continued to trade blows until 9-9, when the 21-year-old produced two clutch points in succession to finally close out a tight opener.

While Swiatek struggled with her costly double faults, Eala consistently punished second serves and dictated rallies off the return. This aggressive court positioning and ability to force errors proved decisive, as Swiatek finished the set with 27 unforced errors.

Eala carried that momentum into the second set, immediately taking control with breaks in the opening and third games. Sandwiched between them was a hold of serve, allowing the world no. 32 to race to a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Swiatek showed signs of resistance in the fourth game, earning a break opportunity in an attempt to claw her way back. However, Eala responded with poise, fending off the threat before closing out a gritty hold to stretch her lead to 4-0 and further tighten her grip on the match.

But Swiatek would trim the deficit to 4-2, thanks to a hold of serve in the fifth game and a break in the sixth game. But Eala won't be denied to get her third break of the second set in the seventh game to move to the cusp at 5-2.

To serve for the match in the eighth game, Eala fended off four break points from Swiatek to complete the impressive victory.

Eala will now be facing 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, with a chance to become the first Filipina to make a quarterfinal appearance in any Grand Slam tournament.