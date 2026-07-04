Fritz moves on as last American man left in Wimbledon bracket

Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Fritz became the last American man standing at Wimbledon on Saturday after he moved on to the final 16, while Frances Tiafoe fell to Alexander Bublik in five sets.

Americans Marcos Giron and Zachary Svajda also lost Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Fritz beat Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on No. 2 Court to advance. Fritz will face Bublik next for a chance to make the quarterfinals.

Last year, Fritz became the first American man since 2018 to reach a Wimbledon singles semifinal.

In other matches, Grigor Dimitrov outlasted Matteo Berrettini in a five-setter to set up a fourth-round match against fellow wild card Arthur Fery -- the last British player left in either men's or women's singles.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed, got past Giron 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to set up a fourth-round match against 13th-seeded Jiri Lehecka.

Ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli -- the runner-up at Roland Garros -- overcame a slow start against Karen Khachanov to win 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 and will face No. 5 seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

Cobolli said he felt ill during the first set because he ate "a little bit too close from the match. Just wasn't fine. I try to vomit in the first set. They give me some pills that helped me a lot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.