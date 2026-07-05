Alex Eala's Wimbledon breakthrough unites Filipinos behind a new star

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For once, Filipinos unite and rally behind their sporting heroes when they take center stage.

If the streets once emptied whenever Manny Pacquiao stepped into the ring on a Sunday morning, quiet evenings have now turned into celebrations because of Alex Eala.

Alex Eala defeated Iga Świątek, becoming the first Filipino player to make the last 16 of a Grand Slam singles tournament. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The Filipina tennis sensation delivered yet another defining moment for Philippine sports on Saturday, July 4, stunning defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, 7-6 (9), 6-2, in the third round on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club to continue her remarkable breakthrough on tennis's biggest stage.

As millions back home continue to rally behind her, Eala insists her rise has always been rooted in the countless unseen hours behind the scenes.

"I've always thought about this as a personal journey because although I'm very grateful for all the support I get, it's my team, my family, and I who have been putting in the hours," Eala said.

"We're the ones at the courts for 12 hours a day. We're the ones waking up early and coming home late. That day-to-day work and work ethic are what keep me grounded and focused. The responsibility, the impact I have on other people, and the inspiration I can bring are really a result of that work ethic."

Still, Eala understands the significance of what her success means to a sports-loving nation.

Growing up, the former US Open girls' champion experienced firsthand how Pacquiao's fights could bring the entire country to a standstill, something she now finds herself doing for a different generation of Filipino sports fans.

In recent Olympic cycles, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's breakthrough gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, gymnast Carlos Yulo's historic two-gold performance in Paris in 2024, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena's rise among the world's elite have only strengthened the belief that Filipinos can compete with and defeat the best.

For the 21-year-old, they have become sources of inspiration.

"Of course, the national hero in sports in the Philippines is Manny Pacquiao. He's probably the first global Filipino athlete I can remember and associate with so many childhood memories. Whenever he fought, it felt like a holiday in the Philippines. People would gather to watch, and it was a huge event. He's incredibly inspiring," she stated.

"In recent years, Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first Olympic gold medal, has been a huge inspiration. Carlos Yulo winning two Olympic gold medals was amazing. EJ Obiena is also a good friend of my family, and he likes tennis. There are so many people. I feel like Filipinos have such a great work ethic. We're really hard workers, and when it counts, we can show up."

Alex Eala celebrates after stunning defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to reach the fourth round. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Image

Now that Eala belongs in the same conversation as those names, every victory feels bigger than the result itself. It is another opportunity to inspire young girls across the Philippines to dream boldly while reminding them that their goal is not to become "the next Alex Eala," but the first version of themselves.

"It's an honor to be able to pave the way for young girls. It would be the honor of my life to inspire others," Eala expressed.

"But I don't want them to look at me and say, 'I want to be the next Alex Eala.' I want them to say, 'I want to be the first me,' and create their own path."

That message resonates with the overwhelming support she has received throughout her Wimbledon run and in previous tournaments.

Whether online or back home in the Philippines, Eala believes that passion reflects something deeply rooted in Filipino culture.

"I think we're just very proud of where we come from," she stressed.

"We have a really strong sense of community, and you can see it whenever someone succeeds. We're a community that uplifts each other. We're positive people, and when positive things happen to fellow Filipinos around the world, we share in that joy and happiness."

With another fearless performance against one of the sport's biggest stars, Eala didn't just earn the biggest Wimbledon victory of her career.

She gave millions of Filipinos another reason to gather around their screens and reminded the sporting world that the Philippines' newest global star is only just beginning her journey.