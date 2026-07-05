Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Novak Djokovic starts then Aryna Sabalenka vs. Naomi Osaka on Centre Court - July 5

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There's a host of big matches in the Day 7 schedule at Wimbledon and you can follow them live with ESPN.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Naomi Osaka in the headline match of the tournament so far.

Before that on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic takes on Roman Safiullin.

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On Saturday, Arthur Fery defied persistent nosebleeds to win a five-set roller coaster against Zizou Bergs and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

The 23-year-old wild card needed treatment three times for the issue, which has dogged him throughout the tournament, while he was 4-1 down in both the fourth and fifth sets.

But Fery showed huge courage and belief to fight back both times before claiming a 2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10/5) victory after four hours and 38 minutes.

Information from PA contributed to this report.