Novak Djokovic reaches quarters with record 106th Wimbledon win

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Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals by winning his 106th career singles match at Wimbledon on Sunday, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most by any man in tournament history.

Only Martina Navratilova has more (120).

The seventh-seeded Djokovic's 7-6 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over qualifier Roman Safiullin secured his ninth consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club, tying the fourth-longest streak by any man in the Open era. The last time he failed to reach the final eight was in 2016 (third round).

"Survive to thrive, that's how I feel," Djokovic said of his Wimbledon experience thus far, following the 3-hour, 25-minute match.

Djokovic, who will be 39 years and 51 days old at the conclusion of the tournament, is the third-oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, after Federer in 2021 (39-337) and Ken Rosewall in 1974 (39-246).

Djokovic has now won 46 consecutive Wimbledon matches against players who are not Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz. The last player other than those two to defeat him in the tournament was Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals (Djokovic retired in the second set).

Djokovic will next face either No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime or No. 22 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who were playing Sunday on No. 1 Court.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.