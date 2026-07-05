Jessica Pegula, Karolina Muchova reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

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No. 4 Jessica Pegula advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating fellow American Iva Jovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday, while Barbora Krejcikova's loss to Karolina Muchova ensured the tournament will crown a new women's champion.

Krejcikova, the 2024 winner, was the only former champion left in the women's draw after Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Serena Williams all went out earlier.

Krejcikova followed suit with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 loss to fellow Czech player Muchova on No. 2 Court, guaranteeing a 10th different women's champion in the past 10 Wimbledons, already the longest run in the tournament's history.

No woman has won multiple Wimbledon titles since Williams won her seventh in 2016.

Muchova will play the winner between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and 14th-seeded Naomi Osaka, who were playing on Centre Court.

Pegula's match against the 18-year-old Jovic -- the last remaining teenager in the men's or women's draw -- featured a combined 13 breaks, including seven in the opening set.

Pegula has won 34 of her last 37 matches against her American compatriots dating to October 2023. She will be making her second career appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, against either Belinda Bencic or American Coco Gauff.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.