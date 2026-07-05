Naomi Osaka beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon quarters

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In a matchup of two of the hardest hitters on tour, Naomi Osaka outslugged top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday.

Sabalenka had beaten Osaka in all three of her previous matches with Osaka this year -- including at the same stage of the French Open last month. Osaka had never beaten a top-10 player at a non-hardcourt event, standing 0-13 in those matches.

But this time Sabalenka couldn't handle Osaka's pace and flat groundstrokes, which had an even bigger impact than usual as her balls flew through the air faster on the warmest day of the tournament so far. The temperature during the match reached 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

"She overpowered me," Sabalenka said. "I felt like it was incredible level from her."

Besides Paris, Sabalenka also beat Osaka in Indian Wells, California, and Madrid this year.

"That really sucked," Osaka said. "So I wanted to like turn it over and I'm really glad I had the opportunity to do that."

When it was over, Osaka performed a few fist pumps, let out a brief smile and then placed her racket over her head and spun around in delight to celebrate her first career win on Centre Court.

"It's been a long time since I've had so much fun on the court," Osaka said. "And to do it here, it really means a lot."

It was Osaka's first win over a No. 1 player since beating Ash Barty in Beijing in 2019. That was before Osaka, a former No. 1 herself, took breaks from the tour to manage her mental health in 2021 and for maternity leave that resulted in her missing all of 2023.

Osaka unleashed so much power that, during one point early in the second set, she practically pushed Sabalenka down to the ground.

When Sabalenka netted a backhand on Osaka's second match point, she smacked a ball high into the air: "I hit it outside of the stadium, I believe," Sabalenka said.

During her on-court interview, Osaka said her mom's Japanese cooking was "powering" her victories.

"So mom, I would really appreciate another meal tonight," Osaka said, as her mom watching in the stands responded by forming a heart with her hands.

A Season Of "Firsts" For Naomi Osaka • 2026 French Open: first time reaching the second week of a non-hardcourt major

• 2026 Bad Homburg: first time reaching a WTA final on grass

• 2026 Wimbledon: first time defeating WTA top-10 player at a non-hardcourt event (0-13 entering round of 16 match win vs. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka) -- ESPN Research

It's the second straight Grand Slam in which Sabalenka has failed to reach the latter stages, after a stunning meltdown against Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarterfinals last month, after which Sabalenka said she "just want to quit tennis."

This time, Sabalenka said she wanted to go "get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape."

Sabalenka and Osaka have each won four Grand Slam titles and all of their major trophies have come on hard courts -- at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

Osaka is coming off the first grass-court final of her career, although she retired from the championship match in Bad Homburg, Germany, last weekend because of a foot injury.

Osaka will next face Karolina Muchova, who beat 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Before the match, Osaka came out in the white kimono she's been wearing for her walk-ons at Wimbledon -- which was inspired by a character in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Toward the end of the first set, one of Sabalenka's coaches came down from the stands with four freshly strung rackets for her -- presumably at a higher tension to better control Osaka's pace.

Osaka set the tone early on with an inside-out backhand winner on her first break point to take a 2-1 lead in the opening set.

Then in the second-set tiebreaker, a series of errors from Sabalenka put Osaka in command.

Osaka saved the only two break points she faced and put 87% of her first serves in play -- compared to 69% for Sabalenka.

"I didn't play my best, and she played probably her best. Sometimes that happens," Sabalenka said. "Sometimes you can go out there and do everything you can and still lose the match."

Osaka also led 8-5 in aces and 21-15 in winners in the match, which lasted less than 1½ hours.

Longest Streak Without Straight-Sets Loss (Women At Majors In Open Era) Years Player Matches 1981-87 Martina Navratilova 143 2020-26 Aryna Sabalenka 121* 1973-79 Chris Evert 95 *Snapped Sunday vs. Naomi Osaka



"What could I do if the person is acing and hitting the lines, just going for her shots without any fear?" Sabalenka said. "She was just going for it."

Sabalenka hadn't had a straight-sets defeat at a major since losing in the second round at the 2020 US Open to Victoria Azarenka.

It's her first time losing before the quarterfinals since the 2022 French Open, snapping a streak of 14 straight major appearances reaching the quarters or better. That was the second-longest streak by any woman since the start of 2000.

Sabalenka entered the day having won 21 consecutive tiebreaks at majors, the longest streak by any man or woman in the Open era. The previous record was held by Novak Djokovic, who won 19 straight from 2005 Wimbledon to 2007 Wimbledon.

Even with her loss, Sabalenka will remain No. 1 when the new rankings release on Monday, July 13. Elena Rybakina losing Saturday guaranteed Sabalenka will hold on to the top spot in the rankings.

"Level-wise today I wasn't world No. 1. Yesterday I was world No. 1," Sabalenka said. "I feel like ... I don't even want to think about ranking at this point. I just want to go get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape."

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.