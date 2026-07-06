The unlikely journey behind Alex Eala's historic Wimbledon run

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Alex Eala grew up in a country where basketball reigns supreme, where more basketballs bounce on neighbourhood courts in a day than tennis balls do in a month.

Long before she became a darling of Wimbledon, she learned the sport on a tennis court painted over with basketball lines, forced to adjust her serve around hoops hanging above her head.

Last Saturday, the 21-year-old Filipina stood on the sport's grandest stage and authored the biggest victory of her career, stunning world No. 3 and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, 7-6 (9), 6-2, in the third round on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Asked after the match about growing up in the Philippines, where basketball dominates the sporting landscape, Eala recalled the humble courts where her tennis journey began.

"I don't think there were any [grass courts], to my knowledge," she said. "I did not grow up on grass in the Philippines. I grew up on a court where a basketball court was painted over a tennis court.

"There would be basketball hoops. I couldn't really step back a lot because then I would hit the basketball hoop."

Those humble beginnings became the foundation of one of the most remarkable rises in Philippine sports history.

Eala was first introduced to tennis by her late grandfather, Roberto Maniego, whom she affectionately called "Lolo Bob."

Starting at just four years old, she trained under his guidance every day on the makeshift court, developing the game that would eventually take her to the world's biggest tournaments.

Watching from the stands as Eala completed her historic upset were her parents, Michael Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala, who have accompanied her every step of the way.

"They're everything," Eala said of her parents. "Not just in my tennis journey. They're my parents. They guide me on and off the court. I'm really blessed to have parents like them, role models like them, and people who have helped shape me into who I am today."

Grass courts, meanwhile, remained a rarity throughout her childhood.

The 21-year-old is the first player from the Philippines to get to the fourth round of any of the four majors. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Eala only began playing regularly on the surface after entering the junior circuit in 2018, spending barely two weeks each year on grass.

In fact, it was only last season that she experienced a full grass-court campaign.

Her first Wimbledon main-draw appearance came in 2025 when she pushed eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova to three sets before bowing out in the opening round.

A year later, she wrote tennis history.

Her victory over Swiatek propelled her into the fourth round, the deepest run ever by a Filipino at Wimbledon.

The triumph also carried a poetic subplot.

Swiatek was the guest who presented Eala with her diploma at Eala's graduation from the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2023.

Two years later, the two found themselves embracing once again, this time after battling on Centre Court at the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

For Eala, Wimbledon has always occupied a special place in her heart.

"Wimbledon has always been my favorite tournament. I always loved the tradition around it, the elegance," she stated.

"When you're young, there are certain things that you don't understand, but there are certain things that stick out to you. One thing for me is how people carry themselves, the all-white dress code, the greenery, and the grass courts. So I've always held Wimbledon very close to my heart," Eala added.

"Being able to play here on Centre Court for the second year in a row is amazing. To have these intense moments and this level of competition on essentially the best stage in the world for tennis is incredible. I'm grateful to be in that position again this year. I was in a similar position last year, and I think I was able to learn from that and come into this match with an improved mindset."

If her historic run has shown anything, it is that the world's most iconic grass court may only be the beginning.

"I try to take every opportunity I can. On grass, I try to step in, be brave, and whenever I see an opportunity, I go for it. That's been the whole idea behind my game."