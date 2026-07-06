Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Brit Arthur Fery takes to Center Court - July 6

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Arhur Fery will face Grigor Dimitrov on Center Court. Getty

Day 8 at Wimbledon is set to be a scorcher and you can follow it live with ESPN.

A high of 31 degrees Celsius is expected by mid-afternoon, which will likely be when Brit Arthur Fery faces Grigor Dimitrov on Centre Court.

Fery, the last British singles player in the tournament, came through a five-set thriller over Zizou Bergs on Saturday to book his first ever appearance on Wimbledon's biggest stage.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur and Madison Keys are also in action.

- Wimbledon's next British fairytale? Fery stuns on small courts but is dreaming bigger

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On Sunday, in a matchup of two of the hardest hitters on tour, Naomi Osaka outslugged top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

Sabalenka had beaten Osaka in all three of their previous matches this year -- including at the same stage of the French Open last month. Osaka had never beaten a top-10 player at a non-hard-court event, standing 0-13 in those matches.

But this time Sabalenka couldn't handle Osaka's pace and flat groundstrokes, which had an even bigger impact than usual as her balls flew through the air faster on the warmest day of the tournament so far. The temperature during the match reached 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.