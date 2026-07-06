Alex Eala's historic Wimbledon run ends in fourth-round loss to Jasmine Paolini

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Alexandra Eala's historic campaign at Wimbledon 2026 came to an end in the fourth round against Italy's Jasmine Paolini with a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss on Monday evening at Centre Court in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Paolini levelled their head-to-head at one win apiece after avenging her earlier defeat to Eala, who prevailed 6-1, 7-6(5) in the Round of 32 at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year.

The first set started with both players comfortably holding serve through the opening three games. But Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon finalist, drew first blood by breaking Eala in the fourth game, taking advantage of the Filipina's vulnerable second serve. She then backed it up with a routine hold to cap a three-game surge and open a commanding 4-1 lead.

Eala briefly settled down with a hold in the sixth game to trim the deficit to 4-2 and even earned a break point in the following game, threatening to swing the momentum back in her favor. But Paolini responded with poise, saving the opportunity before holding serve to move within a game of taking the opener at 5-2.

Eala refused to go away quietly, though. She generated another chance on return and this time converted, breaking Paolini for the first time in the match to reduce the gap at 5-4. However, the Italian immediately responded with another break, punishing Eala's serve once more to seal the opening set 6-4.

Paolini's efficiency behind her first serve proved to be the difference in the opener. She landed 68% of her first serves, dictated majority of the baseline exchanges, and struck 10 winners, which was more than the double of her opponent's four, to take early control of the contest.

Eala came out aggressively to begin the second set, immediately applying pressure on Paolini's serve. However, the Filipina was unable to convert any of her three break-point opportunities, allowing the Italian to escape with an opening hold.

After comfortably holding serve in the second game, Eala finally made her return game count. This time, she capitalized on her chances to secure the first break of the set and move ahead, 2-1.

Paolini, though, wasted little time in responding. The former world No. 4 broke straight back in the very next game, denying Eala the opportunity to build momentum and leveling the set at 2-2.

The two players then settled into a rhythm, exchanging holds before Eala once again struck on return. The Filipina broke for a second time to edge ahead, 4-3, putting herself in position to force a decider.

A standing ovation from Centre Court. Alex Eala 🫶 🇵🇭#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FDHP2mVjda - Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2026

Paolini appeared ready to erase the deficit after surging to a 0-40 lead on Eala's serve. But the 21-year-old displayed remarkable composure, reeling off five consecutive points to erase the three break points and produce one of the match's biggest holds for a commanding 5-3 advantage.

From there, Eala remained steady. Both players held serve over the final two games, allowing the Filipina to close out the second set and send the match into a deciding third set.

Neither player blinked early in the decider, exchanging holds through the first four games to keep the set deadlocked at 2-2. Eala looked poised to earn the first breakthrough after storming to a 0-30 lead in the fifth game, but Paolini showcased her composure under pressure, winning four of the next five points to escape with the hold for a 3-2 advantage.

With this trend remaining true until the seventh game, where the Italian had a 4-3 advantage, she was able to claim a huge break in the eighth to move within cusp of victory. It would then lead to Paolini capping the match off with a three-game run to advance to the quarterfinals.

Though Eala's Wimbledon campaign came to an end, she leaves London having rewritten Philippine tennis history, becoming the first player from the country to reach the fourth round of the Championships. In doing so, she surpassed the third-round finishes of Philippine greats Felicisimo Ampon (1949, 1950, 1953), Raymundo Deyro (1948, 1953), and Cesar Carmona (1950) during the amateur era.