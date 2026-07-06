Noskova beats Keys at Wimbledon; Paolini also through to quarters

Open Extended Reactions

American Madison Keys is out of Wimbledon following a 6-4, 7-6 (2) loss to No. 9 Linda Noskova, who advanced to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal Monday.

Noskova improved to 17-4 on grass since the start of 2025, the most wins by any woman over that span. She returns to the quarterfinals of a major for the first time since the 2024 Australian Open.

Keys, the 26th seed, saw her eight-match win streak snapped, her longest on tour since a 16-match stretch in early 2025 that included her first major title at the Australian Open.

Keys was the only former Grand Slam winner left in the bottom half of the ladies' draw, which will see a new champion for the 10th straight Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are the former major champions remaining in the top half of the draw.

Noskova next faces Elise Mertens, who will also be making her first quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club following a 6-4, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova.

Also on Monday, Jasmine Paolini ended the historic Wimbledon run of Filipino star Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her third major quarterfinal -- all with her idol watching at Centre Court.

Roger Federer sat in the Royal Box as Paolini, the 2024 singles runner-up at the All England Club, attacked the 21-year-old Eala's second serve on a hot day at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The 5-foot-4 Italian tried not to let the presence of the record eight-time men's singles champion distract her.

"He is my idol," the 30-year-old Paolini said in an on-court interview. "I was like during the match, 'please stay focused, stay focused,' don't think about he's here. I was watching all the finals and all the tournaments he was playing here.

"So, it's an amazing feeling."

The left-handed Eala, who struggled with her first serve, was trying to extend her run after ousting defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round. No other player from the Philippines had come this far in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era.

"I gave everything that I could. I did everything that I could do today, so I'm proud of that," Eala said. "I have to be proud of what I've achieved this week. I'm leaving with positive thoughts."

Both players placed ice towels around their necks during changeovers Monday. The temperature rose to 88 F after mild weather in the first week.

Paolini, who lost the 2024 singles final to Barbora Krejcikova, said the most important part of her game is just to enjoy her tennis.

"I think that's my superpower," she said.

Besides Federer, six-time women's singles champion Billie Jean King posted that she was headed to the Royal Box. Also on hand was Formula 1 racer Kimi Antonelli, who leads the drivers' standings despite a disappointing result in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Paolini, the 13th seed, next will face Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the semifinals.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was in attendance Monday, watching Jasmine Paolini and Alexandra Eala's round-of-16 match from the Royal Box on Centre Court. "He's my idol," Paolini said after her three-set win. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kostyuk reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian, a French Open semifinalist, improved to 10-0 this season against players from the United States. Krueger had come into the match with a 16-1 record on grass this season.

"Today was a very difficult day, very hot," said the 12th-seeded Kostyuk, who twirled after her win. "The longer you stay on this surface, actually the worse you feel. (It) was big fight, difficult conditions, super windy today."

Kostyuk, who trained as a competitive gymnast for seven years when she was younger, often celebrates big tournament wins with a backward somersault.

"I have some people -- the volunteers, in the restaurant -- who are telling me, 'Can you do a backflip the next time you win a match?'" Kostyuk said after her latest win. "I'm like, 'Guys, I save it for the only moment I win my first Grand Slam.' So hopefully."

With Krueger and Keys both losing, the only two American women remaining in the draw are No. 7 Gauff and No. 4 Jessica Pegula, who play each other in the quarterfinals Tuesday in what will be the first all-American ladies' match at Wimbledon between top-10 seeds since the 2009 final between Serena and Venus Williams.

It is the first time since 2007 that all eight Wimbledon women's quarterfinalists are seeded.

ESPN Research, The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.