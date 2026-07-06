Demon downed as Australia's last man wilts at Wimbledon

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On a sweltering day when a series of spectators required medical attention at Wimbledon, Australia's challenge also wilted in the heat.

Alex de Minaur, who walked on to No.1 Court with a first grand slam semi-final, at the least, very much in his sights, was left dejected after losing to Italy's Flavio Cobolli 7-5 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in the fourth round.

The Australian No.1 and world No.6 was too timid in the face of Cobolli's vibrant attacking play and lacked spark. A misfiring first serve also let down Australia's last singles contender.

The Sydneysider had chances. He was 5-2 up in the second set and twice a break up in the third.

On a hot day, and Monday (local time) was a very hot day by London standards at 32C on court, Wimbledon's tight stadium showcourts can be energy-sapping places. That should have played to de Minaur's advantage as he came to the match having spent four fewer hours on court in week one, six-and-a-half compared to the Italian's 10-and-a-half.

Alex De Minaur lost in straight sets to Flavio Cobolli. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

But mentally the Florentine seemed fresher, buoyed by his recent run to the French Open final while it seems de Minaur is beginning to himself believe he is forever destined to fade as the business end of a grand slam arrives.

This time the path had opened up for him with a wild card next up in the quarter finals - either Briton Arthur Fery or veteran Grigor Dimitrov, and both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the other half of the draw.

In a first set marked by both players' first serves landing in less than half the time de Minaur survived a break point in his opening service game, but twice eschewed chances to go 40-15 up on Cobolli's. Then, at 5-5, the Australian suddenly found himself at love-40 and while he saved all three break points Cobolli forced another, which he took.

That left de Minaur needing an immediate break back but Cobolli won a 39-shot point at 15-15, the longest rally of the tournament to date, and served out to take the set in 50 minutes.

De Minaur won his opening service game in the second set convincingly, but coughed up four more break points in his next, finally succumbing after a nine-minute game.

His fiancee Katie Boulter was watching on wearing an England shirt in tribute to the national soccer team's backs-to-the-wall World Cup victory over Mexico in the Azteca in the early hours.

De Minaur needed to produce the same grit, composure and tactical smarts, and for a while it seemed he would, breaking back immediately with a more attacking approach. That was backed up by a second break while his successful defence in a 23-shot rally brought oohs and aahs from the crowd.

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But from 5-2 down Cobolli won the next 11 points to put the set back on serve and seize the momentum.

In this context the tie-break was critical. Demon was broken early but Cobolli went long to hand it back for 3-3. De Minaur thought he had Cobolli on the ropes at the next point but the 24-year-old whipped a cross court shot past him on the spin after running back to recover a lob.

De Minaur's spirit seemed broken and so was his serve, twice as the tie-break slipped away.

The Australian broke immediately in the third set, was broken in the fourth but quickly broke back. Was the comeback on?

No. He saved three break points at 3-2, but off the fourth a forehand error allowed Cobolli to level again.

From there the end was swift. Cobolli won 12 of the last 14 points and said he would celebrate by eating his father's pasta, washed down with ice cream, and watching the World Cup.

For de Minaur there was only a long night ahead wondering how it went so wrong.