Wimbledon 2026: Brit Arthur Fery stages comeback to enter quarterfinals

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Arthur Fery staged a second consecutive remarkable fightback to become surely Britain's most unlikely Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

The 23-year-old entered the tournament as a wild card ranked 114, with only two grand slam victories to his name and never having won a five-set match.

Now he has won two in a row, both from seemingly hopeless positions, after beating former semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10).

Having trailed Zizou Bergs 4-1 in both the fourth and fifth sets on Saturday, Fery was twice a break down in the fourth here but roused himself magnificently to set up a clash with ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, who he beat at the Australian Open.

Arthur Fery came up trumps after five sets with Grigor Dimitrov. Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

After all the doom and gloom surrounding British tennis to start the fortnight, Fery's run has been quite the plot twist, and the Centre Court crowd roared on their new hero.

His victory makes him the first British wild card to reach the quarterfinals at a grand slam in the open era, while he joins Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Cameron Norrie, Roger Taylor and Greg Rusedski as home male members of the Wimbledon last-eight club.

When Dimitrov's final backhand hit the net after three hours and 55 minutes, Fery looked to his family and team in the stands in disbelief.

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"I've no words right now," he said. "It's incredibly tough to put words to what I've just felt on a tennis court in front of all you guys. The support was phenomenal.

"First time on this court, five sets against an absolute legend of the game. I grew up five minutes from here, I grew up coming to watch matches on this court."

Turning to Roger Federer, Fery added: "We've got probably the greatest of all time watching from the front row of the Royal Box. Now playing here in front of all you guys and winning, it's unbelievable."