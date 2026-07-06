No. 5 Alex De Minaur left heavy-hearted after Wimbledon exit

Open Extended Reactions

A crestfallen Alex De Minaur couldn't hide his disappointment following his fourth-round exit at Wimbledon on Monday, saying, "It breaks me inside. That's the reality of it."

The Australian No. 5 seed led 5-2 in the second set and was up a break twice in the third before losing 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli in an error-strewn display on No. 1 Court.

It represented the latest missed opportunity for De Minaur after seven Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances. With No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 7 Novak Djokovic in the top half of the men's draw, and two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury, a reflective De Minaur acknowledged, "To not step up to the plate, it's truly gut-wrenching."

It was De Minaur's third straight time making the round of 16 at Wimbledon; he had advanced to the quarterfinals at the All England Club once before, in 2024, but had to withdraw before the match because of a hip injury.

"You go through moments in your career, times where you feel that there's opportunities to be taken, to take the next step, to make it to the next level, to become an even better version of yourself -- and to fall short constantly, you start doubting yourself," De Minaur said. "You start doubting whether you're going to be able to break through and kind of take it to the next step.

"The goals, the beliefs, the dreams that you have, they kind of start fading away or they feel a little bit further away than when they once were."

De Minaur was seeking his 70th major match win Monday, which would have made him the sixth Australian man in the Open era to reach that milestone alongside his mentor Lleyton Hewitt (148), John Newcombe (93), Ken Rosewall (92), Patrick Rafter (76) and John Alexander (70).

Alex De Minaur leaves the court following his straight-sets loss to Flavio Cobolli in the round of 16 on Monday. "To not step up to the plate, it's truly gut-wrenching," the Australian fifth seed said. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On his first match point, Cobolli stepped up and unleashed a 135 mph first serve down the T that landed on the line and sent a puff of chalk into the air; De Minaur could barely touch the serve and the Australian's weak return didn't even go past his own service line.

"Alex is a stratospheric player. So beating him three sets to none makes me feel like I'm ready," Cobolli, the French Open runner-up, said when asked if he's ready for another deep run. "This gave me a lot of answers, and I think it provided a lot of answers to my opponents, too."

De Minaur dropped to 0-24 at majors when he loses the first two sets. After the match, he indicated he would look to move past this outcome and channel his focus into off-the-court matters.

"What I'll try to do is go about my normal life. I've got some pretty big things happening soon," he said, referencing his upcoming wedding to British tennis player Katie Boulter.

"Some stuff that I'm very excited for and I think my best way forward is to channel my focus into that, into something positive, and that should help put this in the past."

ESPN Research and PA contributed to this report.