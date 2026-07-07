Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka in action - July 7

Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic will face Felix Auger-Aliassime on Centre Court. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Day 9 of Wimbledon is set to be another blockbuster, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner can potentially set up a semifinal clash today if they both come through their matches.

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka will look to back up her stunning win over Aryna Sabalenka, while Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula face off on Centre Court.

- Centre Court embraces Arthur Fery as Britain's unlikely Wimbledon run rolls on

- Wimbledon 2026 today: Order of play, daily schedule, results, weather forecast

On Monday, Arthur Fery staged a second consecutive remarkable fightback to become surely Britain's most unlikely Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

The 23-year-old entered the tournament as a wild card ranked 114, with only two grand slam victories to his name and never having won a five-set match.

Now he has won two in a row, both from seemingly hopeless positions, after beating former semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10).

Having trailed Zizou Bergs 4-1 in both the fourth and fifth sets on Saturday, Fery was twice a break down in the fourth here but roused himself magnificently to set up a clash with ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, who he beat at the Australian Open.