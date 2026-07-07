Who is Arthur Fery? Meet Britain's new Wimbledon hero

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Arthur Fery is through to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Getty

British wildcard Arthur Fery is the nation's last hope at Wimbledon after a storybook run to the quarterfinals.

The French-born Brit is a remarkable story. Out of 128 men in the singles draw this year, listed as 5-foot-9-inches, Fery was fourth shortest.

That's not the only notable thing about him; Fery is also prone to mid-match bouts of nosebleeds whenever he plays tennis.

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Fery will play Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli after a thrilling five-set win over Grigor Dimitrov on a frenzied Centre Court on Monday, where he twice fought back from a break down in the fourth set to stun the former world No. 3 as the likes of Roger Federer watched on from The Royal Box.

The 23-year-old's progression into the second week had already saved Britain's Lawn Tennis Association from its worst ever Wimbledon, with Jack Draper and Emma Radacanu pulling out on the eve of the tournament before a bafflingly brutal opening few days which saw none of Fery's other compatriots make it beyond the second round ofthe singles competition.

What is Arthur Fery's background?

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Despite rising from relative obscurity to the second week of this year's tournament, Fery, who has been dubbed "King Arthur" by some in British tennis circles, has been labelled as one to watch for a while

Born in the Paris suburb of Sèvres, he moved to England as a boy but represented France before switching his allegiance to Great Britain.

His father Loïc is a multimillionaire hedge fund manager and president of Ligue 1 club Lorient. His mother Olivia had a brief career as a professional tennis player in France and she is a long-time member of the All England Club, where her and Arthur have played since he was a child.

Fery was asked the question on his Britishness during week one.

"I feel very, very British now," he said.

"It's been a long time that I've lived in the UK. I've spent a lot of time here. I train at the National Tennis Centre. The federation helped me lots. I feel completely British now. Maybe 10 years ago you ask me the question, it would be a bit different. Now I feel very British at heart."

Fery moved to Wimbledon as a boy and still lives there, something which has been a rare luxury on a tour usually featuring endless hotel bookings -- Fery has been able to drive the "five or ten minutes" it takes him to get home after every match.

His affinity with Wimbledon stretches back a long way. As a seven year old, he was in the Court 18 crowd during the famous John Isner and Nicolas Mahut match, the longest ever tennis match which included a record-breaking 70-68 fifth set.

He studied at Wimbledon's prestigious King's College School, before moving to America and attending Stanford University. There, he would train under the tutelage of tennis doubles legends Bob and Mike Bryan.

Here is where Fery learned to adapt his game to his diminutive size -- in a sport dominated by towering six-foot giants, he tried to make his game as height-proof as possible, often taking in long stints of volley and touch games during practice to give himself a rounded skillset.

And what about those nosebleeds?

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fery's ailment was a feature of his week one run and appear to come through moments of high stress; It happened three separate times during his four-and-a-half hour, five-set win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs, the match which set up his Dimitrov clash.

Fery needed a medical timeout in the first set for the first nosebleed. He played a bit of the game with cotton wool stuffed up his nose until a physio and doctor were able to help.

It was a quite fraught game, with Bergs growing increasingly frustrated. Fery was quick to point out the issue is outside of his control.

"It happened at times today when I didn't want to stop, when momentum was with me," Fery said after that contest. "I know it is annoying for the opponent. It gives me some extra time to rest sometimes, I guess."

There was no obvious flare-up during the Dimitrov epic on Monday. Fery's rather unique problem is something his team are set to treat medical advice and treatment on after the completion of the tournament.

What has his Wimbledon run done for his career?

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Fery's magical first week has done wonders for him already. He ended 2025 ranked 198 in the world and came into Wimbledon ranked at 114 having never progressed past the second round of a major before.

He will jump up at least 51 positions, his first time in the top 100, which will allow him to avoid Challenger tournaments and qualifying rounds, assuming he is able to maintain the position.

By advancing to the quarterfinals, he has earned himself at least who will have earned £480,000, even if he doesn't win the quarterfinal.

His all-time career prize money coming into the tournament had been somewhere in the region of £650,000, showing you just how out of the ordinary this run has been to him so far.

That number could go up. he could also rise to world number 31 should he produce another upset and beat Cobolli on Wednesday.

Could he produce another upset?

Fery will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the next round. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

The head-to-head looks favourable to Fery. The Brit has a 1-0 career record against Cobolli, beating him in the opening round of the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of this year.

However, a look at their careers paints a slightly different picture.

Cobolli, one year older than Fery at 24, has accumulated somewhere in the region of £6.3 million in career earnings, with three career titles, and he is coming off a French Open final defeat to Alexander Zvrerev, the best major performance of his young career.

Fery downplayed the importance of their Melbourne clash, referencing the Italian player's lack of full fitness coming into that particular grand slam.

"It's going to be a good match regardless," Fery said. "I'm expecting it to be very, very difficult and different to Australia. Completely different conditions. I'm sure he's going to be at 100% of his capacities here, which maybe he wasn't quite 100% in Australia.

"I played really well in Australia. Felt like I dominated the match. So we'll use that experience for Wednesday."