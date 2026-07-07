Jannik Sinner advances to Wimbledon semifinals in straight sets

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Defending champion Jannik Sinner kept his title defense on track by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to his third Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday.

Since trailing two sets to one to 50th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, the top-ranked Sinner has won 14 straight sets, giving him 10 straight-sets wins in 12 matches at the All England Club over the past two years.

Against Struff -- who at 36 was the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at a major for the first time in the Open era -- Sinner served 16 aces, upping his total to 97 for the tournament, already his most in a single major in his career.

"First of all a very, very tough player to play against," Sinner, 24, said in his on-court interview. "He deserves everything he has done and achieved in his career. Great person off the court.

"In the beginning I felt like he started better than me, I was struggling a bit. I tried to get into the match, I was serving a bit better, tried to stay there mentally, and of course very happy to be back in the semifinals here."

Sinner made 26 unforced errors and had to save a set point in the second, but locked in during the tiebreak with the help of his serve, and began to look more comfortable in the third set.

Under a sunny sky, the early afternoon matches started with the temperature at 84 degrees Fahrenheit and expected to rise to 88 F.

Sinner, who lost in the second round at the French Open amid a heat wave in Paris, used an ice towel around his neck on changeovers.

Asked about his Paris troubles, Sinner said with a wry smile: "Thanks for reminding."

"We worked a lot, especially after Paris, trying to understand what went wrong there," he continued. "It was a huge test today. I felt really comfortable on the physical side today so a big step forward."

The win was his 25th at Wimbledon, making him the sixth man to reach 25 Wimbledon wins in their first six appearances, joining Bjorn Borg (31), Boris Becker (30), Rafael Nadal (29), John McEnroe (27) and Jimmy Connors (25).

In the semifinals, Sinner will face either seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who were playing later Tuesday on Centre Court. If Djokovic were to advance, it would be their third semifinal meeting at Wimbledon in the past four years.

Sinner beat Djokovic in 2025 en route to the title and lost to him in 2023.

The men's final is on Sunday.

ESPN Research, The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.