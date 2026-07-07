Alexander Zverev wins resumed match to reach 1st Wimbledon quarter

Open Extended Reactions

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev advanced to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, finishing off Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in their resumed round-of-16 match Tuesday on Centre Court.

Zverev converted his third match point in a match that was suspended Monday night due to the local curfew in place for Wimbledon.

Entering Tuesday, Zverev had been 0-3 in fourth-round matches at the All England Club; he has a 17-4 record in the same round at all other majors and had won 10 straight in the round of 16 in majors that were not Wimbledon.

Zverev -- who reached the semifinals in Melbourne and last month won the French Open for his first major title -- is the first German man to reach the quarterfinals or better in each of the season's first three Grand Slam events since Boris Becker in 1991.

Lehecka and Zverev did not walk out Monday until 8:41 p.m. local time after Arthur Fery's marathon victory over fellow wild card Grigor Dimitrov.

While Zverev raced through the first set in 42 minutes, play had to be stopped at 10:55 p.m. by tournament referee Denise Parnell ahead of the 11 p.m. curfew.

Zverev led 6-4, 7-5, 3-3 when play was suspended. Lehecka came out strong when the match resumed Tuesday, winning three games in eight minutes to take the third set before falling in the fourth-set tiebreak.

Zverev has now won five of the six tiebreaks he has played this tournament, his lone loss coming in the second set to Alexander Blockx in the first round.

The 29-year-old player will face sixth-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals Wednesday. He trails Fritz 5-10 in tour-level matches, with Fritz having won seven straight, including their last Wimbledon match in the 2024 round of 16.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.