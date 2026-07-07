Karolina Muchova beats Naomi Osaka to reach Wimbledon semis

Open Extended Reactions

No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal.

The 14th-seeded Osaka, who knocked out world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round, entered the day as the only player in the men's or women's draw who had yet to drop a set.

After being broken twice in 37 games over her first four matches, Osaka was broken twice in the first set alone. She committed four double-faults and had 32 unforced errors, both her most this tournament.

"It's unbelievable, I'm super happy with today's win," Muchova said in her interview from No. 1 Court. "I (had played) three times on this court and was 0-3."

It was a rematch of the Bad Homburg final, which Muchova won after Osaka retired in the second set with a foot injury. Before this year, Muchova hadn't won a title since Seoul in 2019, which was the first of her career. She won the WTA 1000 event in Doha in February and then Bad Homburg, a grass-court tune-up event for Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old Czech has won nine straight matches -- all on grass -- dating back to the start of that Bad Homburg title run, which breaks a tie for the longest tour-level win streak of her career (previous was eight straight earlier this year spanning her Doha title and Indian Wells).

Osaka fell to 5-1 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches; only Chris Evert (48) and Sabalenka (8) had longer win streaks in major quarters to start their careers.

Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has now reached the semifinal round at all four majors. Entering the day she was 0-2 in previous Wimbledon quarterfinal matches, in 2021 and 2019.

She will play seventh-seeded American Coco Gauff on Thursday for a spot in Saturday's final. Gauff leads 6-1 in their tour-level matches, though Muchova won their last meeting in Stuttgart in April.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.