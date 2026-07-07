Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery and the 'underdog' side of the men's draw

Open Extended Reactions

British wild card Arthur Fery is one of four players with a golden opportunity to make the Wimbledon final for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal ahead of this tournament robbed the men's competition of reigning champion Jannik Sinner's main rival. The draw then placed seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on the same side of the draw as Sinner, giving this year's championship a very lopsided feel to it.

- Wimbledon 2026 today: Order of play, daily schedule, results, weather forecast

- Who is Arthur Fery? Meet Britain's new Wimbledon hero

The four quarter finalists -- Fery, Flavio Cobolli, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, on the other side of the draw will play on Wednesday.

Here's a look at all of them, how they got there and what they've said so far about their chances.

Arthur Fery (Wildcard) vs Flavio Cobolli (9)

Arthur Fery (GBR)

Pre-Wimbledon ranking: 114. Previous best at Wimbledon: Second round (2025).

Arthur Fery came up trumps after five sets with Grigor Dimitrov. Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

The unlikeliest of the four left on this side of the draw, the British wildcard progressed to the quarter final in an epic, back-and-forth tie with Grigor Dimitrov on Centre Court on Monday. In the process Fery, who was already the only Brit to make it past the second round, became the first wild card to make a quarter final since 2014. Fery has the unenviable weight of being Britain's last remaining hope in the competition, but still is the overwhelming underdog given that he was almost a complete unknown outside of hardcore tennis circles a week ago.

The French-born Fery moved to Wimbledon as a boy and now competes under the British flag.

He still lives locally, saying how nice it is to drive home to his own bed after matches. A weird quirk so far -- and something to watch out for -- is the severe nosebleeds Fery has picked up at points in his matches, especially at moments of high stress. The diminutive Brit -- who is listed at 5-foot-9-inches -- has played Cobolli only once before, at this year's Australian Open, where he won in the first round.

A repeat of that win would likely be one of the great upsets of the tournament's recent history and continue his so-called "Ferytale" run.

What he said: "It's going to be a good match regardless. I'm expecting it to be very, very difficult and different to Australia. Completely different conditions. I'm sure he's going to be at 100% of his capacities here, which maybe he wasn't quite 100% in Australia. I played really well in Australia.

"Felt like I dominated the match. So we'll use that experience for Wednesday."

Flavio Cobolli

Pre-Wimbledon ranking: 10. Previous best at Wimbledon: Quarterfinals (2025).

Fery will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the next round. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

The flashy, aggressive Cobolli might well be eyeing a dream, all-Italian final with Sinner, but he still has two matches until he gets there. Cobolli came into the tournament on the back of an unsuccessful French Open final, where he lost to Zverev.

Cobolli has been overshadowed by fellow countryman Sinner but there is a feeling in the tennis community he is a relatively late bloomer in comparison. The 24-year-old has a potential banana skin to get past in the form of unseeded wildcard Fery.

Amusingly, Cobolli revealed he had nowhere booked to stay after his fifth round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur -- somewhat surprisingly so for man who's just made a grand slam final and who made the Wimbledon quarters last year.

The situation quickly was rectified, as Cobolli revealed: "My grandfather help us to found a solution for tonight. But we found solution for all the week, I hope!. An Italian family give us all the house here in Wimbledon, so it's really cool. I will say thanks to them when I see them."

What he said: "I'm really proud and happy to reach the second quarterfinal in a row here in Wimbledon. That means a lot for me. It's always special to have a chance to play another match here. Now have to recover for the next one. That will be for sure tough."

Alexander Zverev (2) vs Taylor Fritz (6)

Alexander Zverev

Pre-Wimbledon ranking: 2. Previous best at Wimbledon: Fourth round (2017, 2021, 2024)

(Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Despite coming into the competition having finally won a major, the French Open, Zverev's past at Wimbledon did little to suggest he was a sure-thing to go deep into the second week. He had never done it before and has never won a title on grass.

Things look a little different this time around.

Zverev has been in great form this time around, dropping just two sets across his four matches to his quarterfinal, although he's yet to face any big-name players through his run. A tough match-up against Fritz awaits and the winner of that would almost certainly carry the favourites' tag into the semifinal stage.

Taylor Fritz

Pre-Wimbledon ranking: 7. Previous best at Wimbledon: Semifinal (2025).

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Beaten US Open finalist Taylor Fritz has had a strong run to the quarters, dropping just one set through four matches. He came through a potentially tough fourth round match against 10th seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets in a statement performance.

Fritz has garnered a lot of attention in his young career and this competition has seen him take a leaf out of fellow American Naomi Osaka's book for this tournament so far in terms of fashion, using his pre-match arrival to showcase some unique looks ... A Roger Federer-esque white suit his latest ensemble for his arrival. Doing so comes with a lot of added pressure, as he alluded to after his first round: "You show up in a full outfit and get snipped in the first round, you kind of look stupid," Fritz said. You look really stupid, honestly."

He's looked far from stupid so far and will fancy his chances of toppling Zverev. Fritz's progression this far will leave fans of Britain's Jack Draper wondering what might have been. Although injuries have dropped Draper out of the top 100 recently, he was due to face Fritz in the first round before he withdrew on the eve of the tournament.

What he's said: "I feel good. I think it's slightly different just because the last two matches I've played have been really like serve-dominated by both players. There hasn't been a lot of baseline play. I feel like last year, the first two rounds were like that. I feel like there was more playing from the back of the court.

"Last year when I played Fokina, I think that was round of 32 or 16, I can't remember. Yeah, there's been less rhythm in my matches, so it's tough to tell [how things look]. But I'm feeling just as good."