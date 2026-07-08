Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Brit Arthur Fery fights for place in semifinals vs. Flavio Cobolli - July 8

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Arthur Fery will face Flavio Cobolli on Centre Court. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Day 10 at Wimbledon brings more quarterfinals, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Brit Arthur Fery takes on Flavio Cobolli, while Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz.

Fery, a 23-year-old wild card, has already delighted Centre Court fans with his thrilling five set win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Can he go one more time and keep the home fans dreaming?

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In the women's draw Linda Noskova faces Elise Mertens, while Marta Kostyuk plays Jasmine Paolini

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic was pushed to five sets by No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before the seven-time Wimbledon champion prevailed 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after more than five hours on Tuesday to set up a semifinal against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

When a forehand from Auger-Aliassime sailed wide after a long rally to give Djokovic a 9-4 lead in the final-set tiebreaker, both players leaned on their rackets in exhaustion. Djokovic, while he was leaning over, still found energy to encourage the crowd to cheer louder, waving his racket for more noise.

Then on his first match point, a big forehand from Djokovic led to another error from his 25-year-old Canadian opponent to end it after 5 hours, 15 minutes -- and just before the All England Club's 11 p.m. curfew took effect. It was the longest quarterfinal in Wimbledon history, the tournament said.