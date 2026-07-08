Alex Eala's Wimbledon run proves she belongs among the world's elite

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala's dream run at the 2026 Wimbledon Open came to an end with her fourth-round 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to Jasmine Paolini, but the Filipina leaves the All England Lawn & Croquet Club with another piece of history and even more proof that she belongs among the world's best.

Not only did she become the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, but the 21-year-old also eclipsed a record that had stood for more than seven decades.

Eala surpassed the third-round finishes of Philippine tennis legends Felicisimo Ampon, Raymundo Deyro, and Cesar Carmona during the amateur era, setting a new benchmark for Philippine tennis on the sport's most prestigious stage.

For Eala, however, the biggest takeaway from her run wasn't the history she made; it was the way she handled the moments that mattered most.

"So many positives," Eala said after her fourth-round exit.

"One, I think, is how I've handled pressure. I mean, there's pressure every week, right? Of course, the more you want to win, I think the pressure goes along with that

"I'm happy with how I faced it head-on. I think I kept cool when I needed to, controlled my emotions, and overall performed the best that I could that day.

Alex Eala might now be recognised among the elite players on the WTA Tour after her run to the fourth round at Wimbedon. Robert Prange/Getty Images

That growth has become increasingly evident through this season.

Eala compiled a 12-4 record on grass courts, which included her second WTA 125 title, at the Birmingham Open, and a semifinal appearance at the Berlin Open before Wimbledon.

She also earned victories over former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, improving her career record against top-10 opponents to 7-4.

But for Eala, competing with the world's best isn't about making sweeping changes to her game. At this stage of her career, she believes the difference often comes down to handling the smallest moments under the greatest pressure.

"It comes down to details," she said.

"It's very fine details, and with tennis and matches that are tight, sometimes it can depend on one or two points. And I think it's how you manage yourself during those moments."

While opponents, the weather, and momentum can all shift over the course of a match, Eala believes a player can only truly control their own response.

"Looking back, for example, I had one point," she said.

"Did I stick with my game? Did I stick with the game plan? Did I do everything I could at that moment? I think that's all you can really do, is do your best.

"Because there are so many external factors that you can't control. You can't control how she plays. You can't control if there's wind. You can't control if it's super hot or super cold.

"The only thing I can control is how I'm able to approach those situations. And if I'm able to approach them with bravery, with a steady mind and intensity, then I'm able to look back and feel no regret."

Eala made history at Wimbledon, but ultimately, for her, the tournament might be remembered as the point where the world realized she belonged among the WTA Tour's elite.

For now, Eala is expected to begin her hard-court campaign at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., scheduled from July 27 to Aug. 2, giving her ample time to rest and reflect on another impressive performance.