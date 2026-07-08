Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova advance to Wimbledon semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

Marta Kostyuk made a big impression in her Centre Court debut by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian also reached the last four at the French Open, losing to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, the eventual champion in Paris.

Kostyuk raised her hands and dropped to her knees after Paolini scuffed a shot on her second match point. After shaking hands with the Italian, Kostyuk did a pirouette on court.

The 12th-seeded Kostyuk had a sneak peek at Centre Court on Tuesday so that she wasn't overwhelmed for the match.

"I was flabbergasted by this entrance and everything inside," she said in an on-court interview. "I was like, 'Wow,' I need one day to recover from what I saw. ... I was on this court as [a] spectator once nine years ago watching Roger [Federer]."

Kostyuk has won 21 of her past 22 matches, the most on the WTA Tour over that span (since week of April 14).

Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up, made 26 unforced errors and hit just eight winners.

The 13th-seeded Italian was the only woman left who had previously been to the semifinals or beyond at Wimbledon, making this the first edition of the tournament in the Open era to feature four first-time Wimbledon semifinalists.

Kostyuk will be back on Centre Court on Thursday to face ninth-seeded Linda Noskova for a spot in Saturday's final. Noskova beat No. 25 Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

It's the first career Grand Slam semifinal for the 21-year-old Noskova, who improved to 10-1 on grass this season. She leads the women's tour with 18 grass-court match wins over the past two seasons.

Most Match Wins On Grass WTA Tour Last 2 Seasons Player Wins Linda Noskova 18 Elise Mertens 15 Emma Navarro 15 Amanda Anisimova 15 -- ESPN Research

"I was as a little bit nervous before the match," said Noskova, who beat Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open final in the buildup to Wimbledon. "Usually when its really, really important for me and I'm putting a little bit of pressure on myself, that's when I play the best."

Noskova won all 11 of her service games against Mertens, the first time she was not broken this tournament. She did this by winning 79% of her first serve points, her highest percentage in a match this fortnight.

The other women's semifinal features seventh-seeded Coco Gauff against No. 10 Karolina Muchova, who like Noskova is from the Czech Republic. They're up first on Centre Court on Thursday.

This year's semifinals will feature three women under the age of 25: Noskova, Kostyuk and Gauff (22). That's the most under-25 semifinalists at Wimbledon since 2014 (Eugenie Bouchard: 20, Simona Halep: 22, Petra Kvitova: 24).

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.